Denver BBQ restaurants you'll love

Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork - All Natural
|$12.00
Ultra tender and expertly smoked pulled pork dressed with our house pork rub and Carolina pork sauce. Smoked for 12 hours over Texas Post Oak wood!
|St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs
Our St. Louis cut spare ribs are to die for! Fall off the bone tender with the perfect Texas bark - everything you want in the best rib in Denver!
|USDA Prime Brisket
|$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
GQue - Lonetree
8433 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lonetree
|Popular items
|Fries
|$3.49
|Onion Rings
|$4.99
|Dry Rub Chicken Wings
Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd Bldg IV, Denver
|Popular items
|16" Red Rocks (S)
|$24.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Peppers
|16" Cherry Creek (V)
|$24.00
Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Roasted Peppers
|16" Aspen
|$24.00
Meatball, Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Piggin' Out Smokehouse
9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Piggin Out Sampler
|$39.95
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.75
|Half Slab
|$19.75
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Popular items
|USDA Prime Angus Brisket
|$24.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$6.00
Our fresh cut fries deep fried in prime brisket fat. The way they used to be!
|10 Wings
|$15.00
A 10 count of our award-winning smoked wings. Smoked to perfection and flash fried to crisp them up, try them with our dry rub or our signature wing sauce
Barbosa's Barbeque
4986 Morrison Rd., Denver
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Shoulder
We pride ourselves on the little details. This pulled pork is top notch!
|Creole Smashed Potatoes
red potatoes, New Orleans spice blend, scallion, parsley, creole mustard, sour cream, smoked andouille sausage, & lots of love.
|USDA Prime Beef Brisket
|$28.00
Oh, baby! This is the good stuff! It's got a nice peppery bark from the 16 hour smoke bath.
Smok
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$5.00
2 pcs per order.
hatch chile, cheddar, honey butter
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
white cheddar, black pepper
|Brisket
|$7.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
BBQ
Owlbear Barbecue
2826 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Oma's apple pie
|$20.00
Spiced double crust apple pie, baked exclusively for Owlbear Barbecue by our friends at Crema Coffee House, following an old family recipe.
|Brisket & sides
|$220.00
An entire Owlbear smoked brisket, sliced or unsliced. Comes with a 32 oz side of pesto mac n cheese, a 32 oz side of garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, and a spiced apple pie from Crema Coffee House. Serves 8-10 people.
|Pesto mac & cheese
Our famous four-cheese mac, dressed up for the holidays with house made pesto. We recommend at least 6-8 oz per person.