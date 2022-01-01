Denver BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Denver

Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver

Pulled Pork - All Natural$12.00
Ultra tender and expertly smoked pulled pork dressed with our house pork rub and Carolina pork sauce. Smoked for 12 hours over Texas Post Oak wood!
St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs
Our St. Louis cut spare ribs are to die for! Fall off the bone tender with the perfect Texas bark - everything you want in the best rib in Denver!
USDA Prime Brisket$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
GQue - Lonetree image

 

GQue - Lonetree

8433 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lonetree

Fries$3.49
Onion Rings$4.99
Dry Rub Chicken Wings
Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd Bldg IV, Denver

16" Red Rocks (S)$24.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Peppers
16" Cherry Creek (V)$24.00
Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Roasted Peppers
16" Aspen$24.00
Meatball, Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives
Piggin' Out Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Piggin' Out Smokehouse

9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (456 reviews)
Piggin Out Sampler$39.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.75
Half Slab$19.75
Barbosa's Barbeque image

 

Barbosa's Barbeque

4986 Morrison Rd., Denver

Pulled Pork Shoulder
We pride ourselves on the little details. This pulled pork is top notch!
Creole Smashed Potatoes
red potatoes, New Orleans spice blend, scallion, parsley, creole mustard, sour cream, smoked andouille sausage, & lots of love.
USDA Prime Beef Brisket$28.00
Oh, baby! This is the good stuff! It's got a nice peppery bark from the 16 hour smoke bath.
Smok image

 

Smok

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Cornbread$5.00
2 pcs per order.
hatch chile, cheddar, honey butter
Mac & Cheese$5.00
white cheddar, black pepper
Brisket$7.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
Owlbear Barbecue image

BBQ

Owlbear Barbecue

2826 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (452 reviews)
Oma's apple pie$20.00
Spiced double crust apple pie, baked exclusively for Owlbear Barbecue by our friends at Crema Coffee House, following an old family recipe.
Brisket & sides$220.00
An entire Owlbear smoked brisket, sliced or unsliced. Comes with a 32 oz side of pesto mac n cheese, a 32 oz side of garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, and a spiced apple pie from Crema Coffee House. Serves 8-10 people.
Pesto mac & cheese
Our famous four-cheese mac, dressed up for the holidays with house made pesto. We recommend at least 6-8 oz per person.
Consumer pic

TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Globe Hall

4483 Logan St, Denver

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
