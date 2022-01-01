Denver burger restaurants you'll love
Top burger restaurants in Denver, Colorado
Denver offers everything from takeout, delivery, and craft burger restaurants with skyline views. You can’t go wrong with this American classic, especially when you’re here. Whether you enjoy a traditional burger with fries in a brown paper sack or a burger stacked with gourmet cheese and umami flavor, you’ll find every type of burger all across the city. Live it up or keep it relaxed, it’s all up to you.
Circling the downtown area there is a wide selection of burger joints, drive-ins, and trendy restaurants in Denver. Gourmet burgers, creative burgers, fast-food burgers, and more are all on the menu. Enjoy the charm of the metro area complete with the king of comfort food. Burger restaurants are great for families, locals, visitors, friends, and co-workers. The humble burger brings everyone together.
Pair your favorite burger with a local craft beer or cider for added enjoyment or try out a local soda shop for the idyllic meal. No matter what kind of combination is your favorite, you know you’ll get the best of the best here in Denver. Fresh beef, gooey cheese, and soft pillowy buns make all the difference when you’re going for the best burger in town. Pass the fries, please!
Must-try burger restaurants in Denver
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Popular items
|1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
|Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
|1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Popular items
|Basket Parm Truffle Fries
|$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
1938 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
|MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)
|$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
|B.L.T.
|$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|SAUCY POPCORN Chicken
|$14.00
|Kimchi
|$3.00
|Wings, SIGNATURE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cup Parm Truffle Fries
|$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
|8 WIngs
|$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Works Fries
|$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Colorado Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house green chili oil with sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
|Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger
|$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
|Smiley Tenders Basket
|$14.50
3 chicken breast tenders, sliced dill pickles, plain fries & choice of 2 dipping sauces: ranch, Knockabout sauce or honey mustard
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Piggy Fries
|$13.99
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.99
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
|Scrap Burger
|$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
|Beet and Kale Salad
|$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
Mono Mono 2
3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries
|$5.00
Cajun seasoned fries topped with cilantro
|fried Chicken Bun
|$5.00
Fried chicken, slaw, cucumber with hoisin sauce on bao bun
|Dumplings
|$9.00
Deep fried homemade pork & veggie dumplings
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hamburger Mary's Denver
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver
|Popular items
|The Mary Burger
|$13.95
Our humble beginner. All-natural, never frozen front range beef, served with crisp lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce with choice of side. Make it your own by customizing any way you like!
** Pictured with jack & cheddar cheese, bacon and side of onion rings **
|The Spicy Mary Burger
|$15.45
Grilled fresh jalapeño & hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, Mary's sauce and buffalo sauce.
|Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce served with choice of side
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$10.99
|Cowboy Beef
|$10.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.29
Park Burger
2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver
|Popular items
|Small Parm Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|The Fun Guy
|$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
|The Getting Figgy With It
|$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
4995 argonne street, Denver
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, served with marinara sauce.
|Kids Cheese Burger
|$7.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
|The Classic
|$10.00
Your Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
6691 Tower Rd, Denver
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.99
|Burgerim Fries
|$3.49
|Greek Lamb
|$10.99
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Local
9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00
hand breaded and fried to order, served naked or tossed in homemade buffalo sauce
|HANDCUT FRIES
|$6.00
handcut fried to order french fries, salt and pepper
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.00
butter croissant, two eggs scrambled, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, homefries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chop Shop
200 Quebec St, Denver
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Mushroom, Smoked Tofu, Goat Cheese, and Lentil Patty, Whole Wheat Bun, Lemon & Boursin Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, and Pickle
**Goat Cheese is in the Patty, and cannot be removed**
|Grilled Achiote Salmon
|$18.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake
Gluten Free
|Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken
|$16.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
2615 Walnut St, Denver
|Popular items
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
|The Classic Double
|$12.25
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties, with american cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our house made burger sauce.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
Buona Beef
1601 19th Street, DENVER
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.95
All natural burger with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle, onion & crispy bacon (served with American cheese)
|Large Fry
|$3.95
Perfectly Salted Thick Cut Fries
|Cheeseburger
|$8.95
All-natural burger served with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion (served with American cheese)
Safta
3300 Brighton Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Falafel
|$13.00
tahini, aleppo pepper
|Saffron Rice
|$9.00
sunflower seeds, cherries, scallions, vegan
|Lamb Kebabs
|$17.00
tahini, matbucha, spiced pine nuts
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Route 40 Cafe
2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Vegan Cheesy Tots
|$8.00
cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions
|Lowenstein
|$18.00
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3
|Faxburger - Cheeseburger
|$13.50
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
1890 S Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|The Fun Guy
|$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
|The Getting Figgy With It
|$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
|Basket Regular Fries
|$4.75
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lowry Beer Garden
7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Standard
|$9.50
Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion
|Hangar 2
|$10.00
Swiss, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, horseradish cream
|B-52 Bomber
|$10.00
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, caramelized onions
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2041 S University Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kuma's Corner - Denver
3500 Delgany, Denver
Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd IV, Denver
|Popular items
|Fountain Drink
|$2.99
|Cleaver's
|$8.29
|West Coast
|$10.29
Pizza and Grill
990 N Lincoln St, Denver
|Popular items
|Wings 10 Pieces
|$8.99
|Wings 15 Pieces
|$11.99
|Meat Lover
Illegal Pete's Lab
240 N BROADWAY, DENVER
|Popular items
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
|Build a Kid's Quesadilla
|$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips