Denver burger restaurants you'll love

Top burger restaurants in Denver, Colorado

Denver offers everything from takeout, delivery, and craft burger restaurants with skyline views. You can’t go wrong with this American classic, especially when you’re here. Whether you enjoy a traditional burger with fries in a brown paper sack or a burger stacked with gourmet cheese and umami flavor, you’ll find every type of burger all across the city. Live it up or keep it relaxed, it’s all up to you.

Circling the downtown area there is a wide selection of burger joints, drive-ins, and trendy restaurants in Denver. Gourmet burgers, creative burgers, fast-food burgers, and more are all on the menu. Enjoy the charm of the metro area complete with the king of comfort food. Burger restaurants are great for families, locals, visitors, friends, and co-workers. The humble burger brings everyone together.

Pair your favorite burger with a local craft beer or cider for added enjoyment or try out a local soda shop for the idyllic meal. No matter what kind of combination is your favorite, you know you’ll get the best of the best here in Denver. Fresh beef, gooey cheese, and soft pillowy buns make all the difference when you’re going for the best burger in town. Pass the fries, please!

Must-try burger restaurants in Denver

Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
More about Slaters 50-50
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

211 S Holly St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (3350 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Basket Parm Truffle Fries$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
Mini Park Burger$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
More about Park Burger
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Swanky’s Vittles & Libations

1938 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
B.L.T.$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
More about Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SAUCY POPCORN Chicken$14.00
Kimchi$3.00
Wings, SIGNATURE
More about Mono Mono
Park & Co image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cup Parm Truffle Fries$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
8 WIngs$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Works Fries$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
More about Park & Co
Knockabout Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Colorado Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house green chili oil with sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Smiley Tenders Basket$14.50
3 chicken breast tenders, sliced dill pickles, plain fries & choice of 2 dipping sauces: ranch, Knockabout sauce or honey mustard
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
More about Knockabout Burgers
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Piggy Fries$13.99
Brussel Sprouts$8.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
Scrap Burger$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
Beet and Kale Salad$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Mono Mono 2 image

 

Mono Mono 2

3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seasoned Fries$5.00
Cajun seasoned fries topped with cilantro
fried Chicken Bun$5.00
Fried chicken, slaw, cucumber with hoisin sauce on bao bun
Dumplings$9.00
Deep fried homemade pork & veggie dumplings
More about Mono Mono 2
Hamburger Mary's Denver image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hamburger Mary's Denver

1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Mary Burger$13.95
Our humble beginner. All-natural, never frozen front range beef, served with crisp lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce with choice of side. Make it your own by customizing any way you like!
** Pictured with jack & cheddar cheese, bacon and side of onion rings **
The Spicy Mary Burger$15.45
Grilled fresh jalapeño & hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, Mary's sauce and buffalo sauce.
Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce served with choice of side
More about Hamburger Mary's Denver
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd image

 

BurgerIM Colorado Blvd

2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger$10.99
Cowboy Beef$10.99
Sweet Potato Fries$4.29
More about BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
Park Burger image

 

Park Burger

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Parm Truffle Fries$4.00
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
The Fun Guy$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
The Getting Figgy With It$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
More about Park Burger
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

4995 argonne street, Denver

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, served with marinara sauce.
Kids Cheese Burger$7.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
The Classic$10.00
Your Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon.
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
BurgerIM image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

6691 Tower Rd, Denver

Avg 4.1 (503 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken$10.99
Burgerim Fries$3.49
Greek Lamb$10.99
More about BurgerIM
The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
hand breaded and fried to order, served naked or tossed in homemade buffalo sauce
HANDCUT FRIES$6.00
handcut fried to order french fries, salt and pepper
Egg Sandwich$7.00
butter croissant, two eggs scrambled, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, homefries
More about The Local
Chop Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Burger$12.00
Mushroom, Smoked Tofu, Goat Cheese, and Lentil Patty, Whole Wheat Bun, Lemon & Boursin Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, and Pickle
**Goat Cheese is in the Patty, and cannot be removed**
Grilled Achiote Salmon$18.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake
Gluten Free
Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken$16.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
More about Chop Shop
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

2615 Walnut St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mini Park Burger$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
The Classic Double$12.25
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties, with american cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our house made burger sauce.
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
More about Park Burger
Buona Beef image

 

Buona Beef

1601 19th Street, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.95
All natural burger with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle, onion & crispy bacon (served with American cheese)
Large Fry$3.95
Perfectly Salted Thick Cut Fries
Cheeseburger$8.95
All-natural burger served with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion (served with American cheese)
More about Buona Beef
Safta image

 

Safta

3300 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Falafel$13.00
tahini, aleppo pepper
Saffron Rice$9.00
sunflower seeds, cherries, scallions, vegan
Lamb Kebabs$17.00
tahini, matbucha, spiced pine nuts
More about Safta
Route 40 Cafe image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Route 40 Cafe

2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Avg 3.7 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Cheesy Tots$8.00
cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions
Lowenstein$18.00
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3
Faxburger - Cheeseburger$13.50
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3
More about Route 40 Cafe
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

1890 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Fun Guy$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
The Getting Figgy With It$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
Basket Regular Fries$4.75
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
More about Park Burger
Lowry Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lowry Beer Garden

7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Standard$9.50
Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Hangar 2$10.00
Swiss, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, horseradish cream
B-52 Bomber$10.00
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, caramelized onions
More about Lowry Beer Garden
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Kuma's Corner - Denver image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner - Denver

3500 Delgany, Denver

Avg 4.7 (100 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kuma's Corner - Denver
Restaurant banner

 

Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fountain Drink$2.99
Cleaver's$8.29
West Coast$10.29
More about Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink
Pizza and Grill image

 

Pizza and Grill

990 N Lincoln St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings 10 Pieces$8.99
Wings 15 Pieces$11.99
Meat Lover
More about Pizza and Grill
Illegal Pete's Lab image

 

Illegal Pete's Lab

240 N BROADWAY, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
Build a Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
Add items inside and pick your dips
More about Illegal Pete's Lab

