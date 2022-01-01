Denver sandwich spots you'll love
Denver offers an assortment of different sandwich shops. From sandwich chains to local cafes, you’ll find new creations and old favorites alike. Just a short distance from the Metropolitan State University of Denver you’ll find delis, toasted subs, and classic Rubens throughout the downtown area. Whether you’re looking for party platters or a quick lunch, there are many options to choose from.
Order sandwiches for takeout or delivery in Denver for those days when time is of the essence. Pick up a picnic for yourself and your date without spending any time in the kitchen. Take your family on a stroll around any of Denver’s beautiful parks and enjoy sandwiches on the way home. There are so many ways to enjoy the versatility of sandwiches.
Pair your favorite sandwich with local craft soda or iced tea. For a late-night bite, you might even discover an amber ale or cider that pairs perfectly with your BLT or pastrami on rye. Sandwiches in Denver come in all shapes, sizes, and styles. Don’t forget delicious sides like potato salad, pickles, friends, or chips. From French dip to bologna, no matter what kind of sandwich your heart desires, you’ll find it here.
Must-try sandwich spots in Denver
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
1116 Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|8" Original Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Pepper Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
|Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
|$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
SANDWICHES
il porcellino salumi
4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burger
|$12.00
Maple Sage Breakfast Sausage Patty, Bacon Jam, Fried Egg, Vine Ripe Tomato, Baby Arugula, Special Sauce & American Cheese on City Bakery Ciabatta Roll
|Side of House Made Pickled Vegetables
|$3.00
House Made Seasonal Pickled Vegetables
|The Wook Sandwich
|$12.00
Whipped Goat Cheese, Salted Apple Butter, Roasted Carrots & Apples, Shaved Fennel, Arugula & Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette on Toasted Sourdough
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Popular items
|Porchetta Brocoli Rabe
|$14.00
Braised Pork, Provolone, Caramelized Onion, Broccoli Rabe, Herb Aioli
|Italian Beef
|$15.00
Roast Beef, Provolone, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, Au Jus
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
|$13.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Oven-Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$9.59
Roasted chicken shawarma, pickled cucumber & turnip, tomato, sumac onion, garlic aioli & parsley
|Lamb Shawarma Bowl
|$13.99
Roasted Lamb bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.99
Roasted chicken bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
|Scrap Burger
|$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
|Beet and Kale Salad
|$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad Small
|$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|Popular items
|REUBEN SANDWICH
|$16.50
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
|QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP
|$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
|TURKEY CLUB
|$16.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Office Pack (Serves 10-12)
|$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
|Bagels And Lox (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Cold Cuts Platter (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Choose 3 of our specialty meats (house pastrami, house corned beef, Tender Belly ham, turkey breast, roast beef) and three cheeses (cheddar, Swiss, munster, American, pepper jack, mozzarella) arranged on a platter with pickles, tomatoes, onions and green leaf lettuce, and served with an assortment of 10 individually bagged potato chips. Lastly, choose between Rosenberg’s bagels, challah buns, onion rolls & rye bread, finished with mayo, mustard & Russian dressing.
Famous Philly CheeseSteak
2200 Oneida St., Denver
|Popular items
|8" Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Works Cheesesteak
|$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Original Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
Ope N Bubbler
5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater
|Popular items
|Lobster Cheese Fries
|$14.99
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Waffle Fries
|Trio Sampler
|$42.99
1 New England or Connecticut Roll,
1 Crab Roll,
1 Scallop Roll,
No Substitutions,
No Mixing and Matching
|Cheese Curd Butterburger
|$14.00
Locally Sourced Ground Beef Stuffed with Cheese Curds. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|Popular items
|8" Mushroom Philly
|$9.54
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese
|Medium French Fries
|$1.89
over 1/2 pound of fried goodness.
|8" Original Philly
|$9.15
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maine Shack
1535 Central St, Denver
|Popular items
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Warm Clarified Butter Poached CK Lobster Meat on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$10.00
New England Style.
|Slider Trio Lobster Rolls- Pick Your Trio
|$45.00
Three 2oz Sliders of Your Choice: Maine Shack, Fancy, Brown Butter, Connecticut, or Naked. Served with Fries & Slaw.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|The Standard
|$15.00
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Dozen Bagels
|$21.00
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
|Chook Wedges
|$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Office Pack (Serves 10-12)
|$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
|OJ to Go, 12 cups
|$40.00
96 oz carafe of freshly squeezed orange juice, and 12 cups.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Hamburger with Fries
|$13.50
8 oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.50
Made in house
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Cucumber Tea Sandwich À La Carte
|$3.00
Cucumber & Chive Cream Cheese served on white - Open Faced
|Lemon Bars
|$3.95
A sweet citrus lemon filling over a buttery shortbread crust.
|Authentic English Scone
|$3.00
Our authentic English scone recipe is buttery, bouncy and pairs perfect with a cuppa!
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cheese Fries
|$4.55
Crispy Fries served w/ a side of cheese sauce
|Green Chili Philly C/S
|$7.20
Premium Grilled Steak, Hatches Green Chili w/ White American Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings
|Italian Hoagie
|$7.20
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham & Provolone Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings. AVAILABLE HOT!!
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Italian Soppressata Sandwich
|$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
|Hatch Green Chile Carnitas
|$14.00
spanish rice, avocado, feta
|Morgan Handmade Rations Backyard BBQ
|$2.00
Locally made Potato Chips
Buona Beef
1601 19th Street, DENVER
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.95
All natural burger with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle, onion & crispy bacon (served with American cheese)
|Large Fry
|$3.95
Perfectly Salted Thick Cut Fries
|Cheeseburger
|$8.95
All-natural burger served with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion (served with American cheese)
SANDWICHES
OPEN
3242 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|TORU
Premium pork katsusando, panko breaded and fried, cabbage, katsu sauce, Japanese mustard, on The Enchanted Oven Shokupan.
|OSAKA
Chicken karaage, spicy mayo, ginger-sesame slaw, Japanese pickles, and The Enchanted Oven Shokupan.
|LEE
Sichuan dipping broth, slow roasted beef, provolone, sesame mayo, red wine vinegar onions, arugula, Getright baguette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Grabowski's
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|16in Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella
|16in Supreme Pizza
|$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions
|16in Classic Chicago Pizza
|$21.00
Italian Sausage, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Stanislaus Tomato
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pinwheels
|$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Tossed Salad Small
|$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Popular items
|Taco Tres
|$13.50
|#4 Korean Beef
|$5.29
|Tres Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.59
TJ's Sports Bar
7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$13.00
|Deep Fried Jalapeno Poppers
|$6.00
|BLT
|$12.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Knox Pizza and Tap
100 Knox ct, Denver
|Popular items
|1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own
|$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
|Mozzarella sticks
|$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
|Knox Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lowry Beer Garden
7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Standard
|$9.50
Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion
|Hangar 2
|$10.00
Swiss, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, horseradish cream
|B-52 Bomber
|$10.00
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, caramelized onions
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2041 S University Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Popular items
|Pan Pie
|$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
|Caesar Salad
|$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
|Garlicky Cheese Bread
|$7.75
garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch
