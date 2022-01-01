Denver sandwich spots you'll love

Top sandwich places in Denver, Colorado

Denver offers an assortment of different sandwich shops. From sandwich chains to local cafes, you’ll find new creations and old favorites alike. Just a short distance from the Metropolitan State University of Denver you’ll find delis, toasted subs, and classic Rubens throughout the downtown area. Whether you’re looking for party platters or a quick lunch, there are many options to choose from.

Order sandwiches for takeout or delivery in Denver for those days when time is of the essence. Pick up a picnic for yourself and your date without spending any time in the kitchen. Take your family on a stroll around any of Denver’s beautiful parks and enjoy sandwiches on the way home. There are so many ways to enjoy the versatility of sandwiches.

Pair your favorite sandwich with local craft soda or iced tea. For a late-night bite, you might even discover an amber ale or cider that pairs perfectly with your BLT or pastrami on rye. Sandwiches in Denver come in all shapes, sizes, and styles. Don’t forget delicious sides like potato salad, pickles, friends, or chips. From French dip to bologna, no matter what kind of sandwich your heart desires, you’ll find it here.

Must-try sandwich spots in Denver

Taste of Philly image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

1116 Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver image

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver

227 Broadway #101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
il porcellino salumi image

SANDWICHES

il porcellino salumi

4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burger$12.00
Maple Sage Breakfast Sausage Patty, Bacon Jam, Fried Egg, Vine Ripe Tomato, Baby Arugula, Special Sauce & American Cheese on City Bakery Ciabatta Roll
Side of House Made Pickled Vegetables$3.00
House Made Seasonal Pickled Vegetables
The Wook Sandwich$12.00
Whipped Goat Cheese, Salted Apple Butter, Roasted Carrots & Apples, Shaved Fennel, Arugula & Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette on Toasted Sourdough
More about il porcellino salumi
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Porchetta Brocoli Rabe$14.00
Braised Pork, Provolone, Caramelized Onion, Broccoli Rabe, Herb Aioli
Italian Beef$15.00
Roast Beef, Provolone, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, Au Jus
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$13.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Oven-Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.59
Roasted chicken shawarma, pickled cucumber & turnip, tomato, sumac onion, garlic aioli & parsley
Lamb Shawarma Bowl$13.99
Roasted Lamb bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.99
Roasted chicken bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
More about Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
Scrap Burger$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
Beet and Kale Salad$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad Small$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Garlic Knots$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
REUBEN SANDWICH$16.50
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
TURKEY CLUB$16.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Office Pack (Serves 10-12)$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
Bagels And Lox (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Cold Cuts Platter (Serves 10)$160.00
Choose 3 of our specialty meats (house pastrami, house corned beef, Tender Belly ham, turkey breast, roast beef) and three cheeses (cheddar, Swiss, munster, American, pepper jack, mozzarella) arranged on a platter with pickles, tomatoes, onions and green leaf lettuce, and served with an assortment of 10 individually bagged potato chips. Lastly, choose between Rosenberg’s bagels, challah buns, onion rolls & rye bread, finished with mayo, mustard & Russian dressing.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
Famous Philly CheeseSteak image

 

Famous Philly CheeseSteak

2200 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Works Cheesesteak$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Famous Philly CheeseSteak
Ope N Bubbler image

 

Ope N Bubbler

5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Cheese Fries$14.99
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Waffle Fries
Trio Sampler$42.99
1 New England or Connecticut Roll,
1 Crab Roll,
1 Scallop Roll,
No Substitutions,
No Mixing and Matching
Cheese Curd Butterburger$14.00
Locally Sourced Ground Beef Stuffed with Cheese Curds. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
More about Ope N Bubbler
Taste of Philly image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Mushroom Philly$9.54
Chopped steak with grilled mushrooms, onions & white American Cheese
Medium French Fries$1.89
over 1/2 pound of fried goodness.
8" Original Philly$9.15
Chopped steak, fried onions and white American cheese
More about Taste of Philly
Maine Shack image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maine Shack

1535 Central St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Connecticut Lobster Roll$26.00
Warm Clarified Butter Poached CK Lobster Meat on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
Bowl Clam Chowder$10.00
New England Style.
Slider Trio Lobster Rolls- Pick Your Trio$45.00
Three 2oz Sliders of Your Choice: Maine Shack, Fancy, Brown Butter, Connecticut, or Naked. Served with Fries & Slaw.
More about Maine Shack
Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Standard$15.00
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
Meat, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Dozen Bagels$21.00
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave image

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
Mac & Cheese$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
Chook Wedges$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Office Pack (Serves 10-12)$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
OJ to Go, 12 cups$40.00
96 oz carafe of freshly squeezed orange juice, and 12 cups.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hamburger with Fries$13.50
8 oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries
Black & White Cookie$2.50
Made in house
Matzo Ball Soup$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
More about New York Deli News
Babe's Tea Room image

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cucumber Tea Sandwich À La Carte$3.00
Cucumber & Chive Cream Cheese served on white - Open Faced
Lemon Bars$3.95
A sweet citrus lemon filling over a buttery shortbread crust.
Authentic English Scone$3.00
Our authentic English scone recipe is buttery, bouncy and pairs perfect with a cuppa!
More about Babe's Tea Room
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Fries$4.55
Crispy Fries served w/ a side of cheese sauce
Green Chili Philly C/S$7.20
Premium Grilled Steak, Hatches Green Chili w/ White American Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings
Italian Hoagie$7.20
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham & Provolone Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings. AVAILABLE HOT!!
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink image

 

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Soppressata Sandwich$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
Hatch Green Chile Carnitas$14.00
spanish rice, avocado, feta
Morgan Handmade Rations Backyard BBQ$2.00
Locally made Potato Chips
More about Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
Buona Beef image

 

Buona Beef

1601 19th Street, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.95
All natural burger with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle, onion & crispy bacon (served with American cheese)
Large Fry$3.95
Perfectly Salted Thick Cut Fries
Cheeseburger$8.95
All-natural burger served with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion (served with American cheese)
More about Buona Beef
OPEN image

SANDWICHES

OPEN

3242 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TORU
Premium pork katsusando, panko breaded and fried, cabbage, katsu sauce, Japanese mustard, on The Enchanted Oven Shokupan.
OSAKA
Chicken karaage, spicy mayo, ginger-sesame slaw, Japanese pickles, and The Enchanted Oven Shokupan.
LEE
Sichuan dipping broth, slow roasted beef, provolone, sesame mayo, red wine vinegar onions, arugula, Getright baguette
More about OPEN
Grabowski's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Grabowski's

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16in Cheese Pizza$17.00
Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella
16in Supreme Pizza$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions
16in Classic Chicago Pizza$21.00
Italian Sausage, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Stanislaus Tomato
More about Grabowski's
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pinwheels$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Tossed Salad Small$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
Garlic Knots$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Tres$13.50
#4 Korean Beef$5.29
Tres Cheese Quesadilla$5.59
More about Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
TJ's Sports Bar image

 

TJ's Sports Bar

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.00
Deep Fried Jalapeno Poppers$6.00
BLT$12.00
More about TJ's Sports Bar
Knox Pizza and Tap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Knox Pizza and Tap

100 Knox ct, Denver

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
Mozzarella sticks$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
Knox Salad$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
More about Knox Pizza and Tap
Lowry Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lowry Beer Garden

7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Standard$9.50
Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Hangar 2$10.00
Swiss, arugula, tomato, caramelized onion, mushroom, horseradish cream
B-52 Bomber$10.00
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, caramelized onions
More about Lowry Beer Garden
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

3920 Tennyson St, DENVER

Avg 4.9 (3358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Pie$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
Caesar Salad$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
Garlicky Cheese Bread$7.75
garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch
More about Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

