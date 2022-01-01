Denver Italian restaurants you'll love
Top Italian restaurants in Denver, Colorado
Denver is plentiful with charming local Italian restaurants. One look at the downtown area and you’ll find rich tomato sauces, fragrant basil, and pasta made by hand. Treat your taste buds to a trip to Italy when you visit any of Denver’s tasty Italian cuisine. Traditional recipes passed down for centuries and some with a new twist, treat your loved ones to a night out they’ll always remember.
From rustic Italian eateries to romantic contemporary date spots, Denver provides the perfect ambiance to welcome foodies from across the globe. Enjoy classic dishes like spaghetti with marinara, fettuccine, and chicken marsala. Family-run establishments and experienced chefs alike grace each restaurant with pride. Prepare yourself for the comfort of al dente pasta, slowly simmered sauce, and rich melty cheese.
Pair your satisfying Italian dinner with a selection of imported and local wine and beer. From deep red wine to a subtle amber ale, you’re sure to find the perfect accompaniment to your favorite dish. If you prefer another beverage ask about local cideries or craft soda. Italian cuisine in Denver is one of a kind and always delicious. Great for takeout and delivery too!
Must-try Italian restaurants in Denver
Jovanina's Broken Italian
1520 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|ELK BOLOGNESE
|$32.00
Elk Bolognese + Rosemary Mascarpone + Ricotta + Sage Salt
|Roman Style Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Aged Pecorino, Mint, Pistachio, Lemon Zest
|CAMPANELLE PESTO
|$26.00
Basil + Arugula + Cashews
VERO
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
|La Frizzi
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto de parma, arugula, EVOO, grana
|Orecchiette
|$14.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
served with marinara
|Little Gem Caesar (small)
|$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
|Viale House Starter Salad (small)
|$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
Luca
711 Grant Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)
|$22.00
Rigatoni Smothered with our Luca Bolognese Sauce Made with Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes.
|Meatballs (Online)
|$12.00
House-Made Meatballs with Marinara & Caramelized Onions.
|Chicken Parmesan (Online)
|$26.00
Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Stuffed with Burrata & Topped with House Marinara & Parmesan, Served with Pasta.
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
|Popular items
|Side of Meatballs
|$9.00
Our house made pork meatballs with garlic pomodoro and Parmesan
|Large T&B Lasagna
|$55.00
Our classic lasagna, meant to feed 4-6 people, layered with Fontina Mornay and beef Bolognese. *70 minute cook time*
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Chopped romaine and radicchio, blood orange, pistachios, Parmesan vinaigrette
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Popular items
|Porchetta Brocoli Rabe
|$14.00
Braised Pork, Provolone, Caramelized Onion, Broccoli Rabe, Herb Aioli
|Italian Beef
|$15.00
Roast Beef, Provolone, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, Au Jus
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
|$13.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Oven-Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Baked Rigatoni
|$12.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Spaghetti
|$10.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Mamma’s Baked Lasagna
|$21.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad Small
|$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
Patxi's Pizza
1598 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|12" BYO DEEP
|$20.00
|12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
|$27.00
|14" BYO DEEP
|$24.00
Postino LoHi
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
|Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)
|$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Beef Bolognese Ragu
|$14.95
Slow cooked classic meat sauce from Bologna.
|Classic Meat Lasagna
|$13.95
A hearty and flavorful beef lasagna.
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Crisp romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing and topped with fresh parmesan, croutons and anchovy fillet.
PIZZA • SALADS
Patxi's Pizza
185 Steele St., Denver
|Popular items
|12" BYO DEEP
|$20.00
|12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
|$27.00
|10" Classic Meat DEEP
|$23.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap and Dough
1001 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Popular items
|Homegrown
|$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$9.00
Tossed in Parmesan, Served with a side of Ranch and Marinara Sauce
|Traditional Margherita
|$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Angelo's Taverna
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Large 16" Pizza
|$15.00
16" Pizza
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$16.75
Homemade pappardelle, traditional pork sauce with cream & parmesan
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.75
Lightly breaded chicken, prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, and side of spaghetti
Postino Broadway
145 North Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
The Well - LoHi Denver
3210 Wyandot St, Denver
|Popular items
|16" The Don
|$19.00
|12 Garlic Knots
|$6.00
|12 wings
|$13.50
Coperta
400 E. 20th, Denver
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$14.00
Farm egg, pecorino romano, guanciale (salt-cured pork jowl)
|Bucatini all'Amatriciana
|$14.00
Red wine tomato sauce, red onion, guanciale (salt cured pork jowl)
|Suppli al Telefono
|$11.00
Crispy risotto, stuffed with apple, sage, taleggio, hazelnut aioli (5 pieces)
Marco's Coal Fired
2129 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
|12in Margherita
|$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
|Hell's Kitchen
|$16.50
Spicy Salami, Hot Coppa, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Basil, EVOO
Il Posto
2601 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$18.00
house made lavash, basil, 10 yr balsamic
+ $6 add prosciutto
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso, chocolate sauce
|Risotto Funghi
|$24.00
chef’s selection mixed mushrooms, parsley, garlic, truffle oil, grana padano
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
parmesan crouton, browned fontina
|Pomodoro
|$16.00
smoked pepperoni, San Marzano sauce,
fontina, mozzarella
|Colorado Buffalo Burger
|$19.00
fresh mozzarella, habanero Tender Belly
bacon, arugula, balsamic grilled onions, parmesan-truffle fries
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pinwheels
|$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Tossed Salad Small
|$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
PASTA • TAPAS
Dio Mio
3264 A. Larimer ST, Denver
|Popular items
|Cacio e Pepe
|$16.00
mafalde, black pepper, parmesan
|Artichokes
|$10.00
black-butter marinated artichoke hearts, orange, croutons, olive sauce
(Cannot be dairy free)
|Sweet Potato
|$10.00
whipped ricotta, hot honey, sesame, tarragon, parmesan
Tavernetta
1889 16thSt Mall, Denver
|Popular items
|Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu
|$24.00
Lamb Ragù and Pecorino Romano
|Cacio e Pepe
|$18.00
Rigatoni, Pecorino Romano and Black Pepper
|Tiramisu for 2
|$16.00
A Tavernetta favorite and classic Italian dessert composed of layers of rum, cocoa and espresso.
PIZZA
Cart Driver
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|White Pizza
|$16.00
mozzarella, castlevetrano olive, basil, lemon
|Winter Salad
|$12.00
Altius Farms mixed greens, roasted sunchokes, pickled beets, whipped goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, pear vin
|Daisy Pizza
|$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
PIZZA
Osteria Marco
1453 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$14.00
Peppery Arugula, Goat Cheese, Roasted Beet, Crushed Pistachio & Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$28.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, House-Made Rigatoni & Mozzarella.
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella.
Lou's Italian Catering
3357 Downing St, Denver
|Popular items
|Penne Vodka - Half Tray
|$45.00
Plum Tomato Cream Sauce, Parmesan, Prosciutto, Basil - Feeds 10 ppl
|Baked Ziti - Half Tray
|$45.00
Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Lou's Marinara, Basil - Feeds 10 ppl
|Caesar Salad - Half Tray
|$35.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Anchovy Caesar Dressing - Feeds 10 ppl
MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
4920 S Newport St, Denver
|Popular items
|The Egg N' Bacon
|$15.95
Fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, housemade spicy sausage, garlic and oregano. Topped with a freshly cracked egg and no tomato sauce.
|House Meat and Cheese Board
|$24.95
Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, and spicy Italian salami. Served with mustard, Kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts, and honey. Prepared fresh with a balsamic reduction and Artisan-fired Neapolitan bread.