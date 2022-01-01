Denver Italian restaurants you'll love

Top Italian restaurants in Denver, Colorado

Denver is plentiful with charming local Italian restaurants. One look at the downtown area and you’ll find rich tomato sauces, fragrant basil, and pasta made by hand. Treat your taste buds to a trip to Italy when you visit any of Denver’s tasty Italian cuisine. Traditional recipes passed down for centuries and some with a new twist, treat your loved ones to a night out they’ll always remember.

From rustic Italian eateries to romantic contemporary date spots, Denver provides the perfect ambiance to welcome foodies from across the globe. Enjoy classic dishes like spaghetti with marinara, fettuccine, and chicken marsala. Family-run establishments and experienced chefs alike grace each restaurant with pride. Prepare yourself for the comfort of al dente pasta, slowly simmered sauce, and rich melty cheese.

Pair your satisfying Italian dinner with a selection of imported and local wine and beer. From deep red wine to a subtle amber ale, you’re sure to find the perfect accompaniment to your favorite dish. If you prefer another beverage ask about local cideries or craft soda. Italian cuisine in Denver is one of a kind and always delicious. Great for takeout and delivery too!

Must-try Italian restaurants in Denver

Jovanina's Broken Italian image

 

Jovanina's Broken Italian

1520 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ELK BOLOGNESE$32.00
Elk Bolognese + Rosemary Mascarpone + Ricotta + Sage Salt
Roman Style Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Aged Pecorino, Mint, Pistachio, Lemon Zest
CAMPANELLE PESTO$26.00
Basil + Arugula + Cashews
More about Jovanina's Broken Italian
VERO image

 

VERO

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
La Frizzi$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto de parma, arugula, EVOO, grana
Orecchiette$14.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
More about VERO
Viale Pizza and Kitchen image

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$6.00
served with marinara
Little Gem Caesar (small)$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Viale House Starter Salad (small)$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Luca image

 

Luca

711 Grant Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)$22.00
Rigatoni Smothered with our Luca Bolognese Sauce Made with Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes.
Meatballs (Online)$12.00
House-Made Meatballs with Marinara & Caramelized Onions.
Chicken Parmesan (Online)$26.00
Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Stuffed with Burrata & Topped with House Marinara & Parmesan, Served with Pasta.
More about Luca
Restaurant Olivia image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Restaurant Olivia

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Meatballs$9.00
Our house made pork meatballs with garlic pomodoro and Parmesan
Large T&B Lasagna$55.00
Our classic lasagna, meant to feed 4-6 people, layered with Fontina Mornay and beef Bolognese. *70 minute cook time*
Chopped Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine and radicchio, blood orange, pistachios, Parmesan vinaigrette
More about Restaurant Olivia
Postino 9CO image

 

Postino 9CO

830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
More about Postino 9CO
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Porchetta Brocoli Rabe$14.00
Braised Pork, Provolone, Caramelized Onion, Broccoli Rabe, Herb Aioli
Italian Beef$15.00
Roast Beef, Provolone, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, Au Jus
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$13.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Oven-Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
The Saucy Noodle image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Rigatoni$12.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Spaghetti$10.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Mamma’s Baked Lasagna$21.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
More about The Saucy Noodle
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad Small$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Garlic Knots$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Patxi's Pizza

1598 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (2529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
14" BYO DEEP$24.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
Postino LoHi image

 

Postino LoHi

2715 17th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
More about Postino LoHi
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bolognese Ragu$14.95
Slow cooked classic meat sauce from Bologna.
Classic Meat Lasagna$13.95
A hearty and flavorful beef lasagna.
Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing and topped with fresh parmesan, croutons and anchovy fillet.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Patxi's Pizza

185 Steele St., Denver

Avg 4.1 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP$23.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
Homegrown Tap and Dough image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap and Dough

1001 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Homegrown$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
Pepperoni Rolls$9.00
Tossed in Parmesan, Served with a side of Ranch and Marinara Sauce
Traditional Margherita$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
More about Homegrown Tap and Dough
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Angelo's Taverna

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large 16" Pizza$15.00
16" Pizza
Pappardelle Bolognese$16.75
Homemade pappardelle, traditional pork sauce with cream & parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$16.75
Lightly breaded chicken, prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, and side of spaghetti
More about Angelo's Taverna
Postino Broadway image

 

Postino Broadway

145 North Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
More about Postino Broadway
The Well - LoHi Denver image

 

The Well - LoHi Denver

3210 Wyandot St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" The Don$19.00
12 Garlic Knots$6.00
12 wings$13.50
More about The Well - LoHi Denver
Coperta image

 

Coperta

400 E. 20th, Denver

Avg 3.9 (350 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Carbonara$14.00
Farm egg, pecorino romano, guanciale (salt-cured pork jowl)
Bucatini all'Amatriciana$14.00
Red wine tomato sauce, red onion, guanciale (salt cured pork jowl)
Suppli al Telefono$11.00
Crispy risotto, stuffed with apple, sage, taleggio, hazelnut aioli (5 pieces)
More about Coperta
Marco's Coal Fired image

 

Marco's Coal Fired

2129 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
12in Margherita$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
Hell's Kitchen$16.50
Spicy Salami, Hot Coppa, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Basil, EVOO
More about Marco's Coal Fired
Consumer pic

 

Il Posto

2601 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1875 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrata$18.00
house made lavash, basil, 10 yr balsamic
+ $6 add prosciutto
Tiramisu$10.00
ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso, chocolate sauce
Risotto Funghi$24.00
chef’s selection mixed mushrooms, parsley, garlic, truffle oil, grana padano
More about Il Posto
Washington Park Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Onion Soup$8.00
parmesan crouton, browned fontina
Pomodoro$16.00
smoked pepperoni, San Marzano sauce,
fontina, mozzarella
Colorado Buffalo Burger$19.00
fresh mozzarella, habanero Tender Belly
bacon, arugula, balsamic grilled onions, parmesan-truffle fries
More about Washington Park Grille
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pinwheels$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Tossed Salad Small$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
Garlic Knots$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Dio Mio image

PASTA • TAPAS

Dio Mio

3264 A. Larimer ST, Denver

Avg 4.3 (801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cacio e Pepe$16.00
mafalde, black pepper, parmesan
Artichokes$10.00
black-butter marinated artichoke hearts, orange, croutons, olive sauce
(Cannot be dairy free)
Sweet Potato$10.00
whipped ricotta, hot honey, sesame, tarragon, parmesan
More about Dio Mio
Tavernetta image

 

Tavernetta

1889 16thSt Mall, Denver

Avg 4.6 (569 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu$24.00
Lamb Ragù and Pecorino Romano
Cacio e Pepe$18.00
Rigatoni, Pecorino Romano and Black Pepper
Tiramisu for 2$16.00
A Tavernetta favorite and classic Italian dessert composed of layers of rum, cocoa and espresso.
More about Tavernetta
Cart Driver image

PIZZA

Cart Driver

2500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, castlevetrano olive, basil, lemon
Winter Salad$12.00
Altius Farms mixed greens, roasted sunchokes, pickled beets, whipped goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, pear vin
Daisy Pizza$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about Cart Driver
Osteria Marco image

PIZZA

Osteria Marco

1453 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$14.00
Peppery Arugula, Goat Cheese, Roasted Beet, Crushed Pistachio & Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, House-Made Rigatoni & Mozzarella.
Margherita Pizza$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella.
More about Osteria Marco
Banner pic

 

Lou's Italian Catering

3357 Downing St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Vodka - Half Tray$45.00
Plum Tomato Cream Sauce, Parmesan, Prosciutto, Basil - Feeds 10 ppl
Baked Ziti - Half Tray$45.00
Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Lou's Marinara, Basil - Feeds 10 ppl
Caesar Salad - Half Tray$35.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Anchovy Caesar Dressing - Feeds 10 ppl
More about Lou's Italian Catering
MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company image

 

MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company

4920 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Egg N' Bacon$15.95
Fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, housemade spicy sausage, garlic and oregano. Topped with a freshly cracked egg and no tomato sauce.
House Meat and Cheese Board$24.95
Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, and spicy Italian salami. Served with mustard, Kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts, and honey. Prepared fresh with a balsamic reduction and Artisan-fired Neapolitan bread.
More about MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
Tony P's image

 

Tony P's

2400 w. 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tony P's

