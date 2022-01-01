Denver Italian restaurants you'll love

Top Italian restaurants in Denver, Colorado

Denver is plentiful with charming local Italian restaurants. One look at the downtown area and you’ll find rich tomato sauces, fragrant basil, and pasta made by hand. Treat your taste buds to a trip to Italy when you visit any of Denver’s tasty Italian cuisine. Traditional recipes passed down for centuries and some with a new twist, treat your loved ones to a night out they’ll always remember.



From rustic Italian eateries to romantic contemporary date spots, Denver provides the perfect ambiance to welcome foodies from across the globe. Enjoy classic dishes like spaghetti with marinara, fettuccine, and chicken marsala. Family-run establishments and experienced chefs alike grace each restaurant with pride. Prepare yourself for the comfort of al dente pasta, slowly simmered sauce, and rich melty cheese.



Pair your satisfying Italian dinner with a selection of imported and local wine and beer. From deep red wine to a subtle amber ale, you’re sure to find the perfect accompaniment to your favorite dish. If you prefer another beverage ask about local cideries or craft soda. Italian cuisine in Denver is one of a kind and always delicious. Great for takeout and delivery too!