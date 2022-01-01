Denver pizza restaurants you'll love
Top pizza restaurants in Denver, Colorado
Check out some of the hottest pizzas around when you order in Denver. Tasty pizzerias with authentic Italian recipes, gooey cheese, and crispy crust is a heavenly combo. Order a little slice of heaven from any of the top pizza restaurants in Denver and you won’t be disappointed. Bring the whole family together around a couple of pies and everyone will leave with a smile on their face.
Visit rustic pizzerias, modern date spots, or order the fastest delivery in Denver. Pizza is the most versatile and delicious of Italian cuisine. Enjoy a slice while touring downtown or finish up a day of shopping with a pie to share. Don’t forget the toppings. There are a wide variety of creative pizzerias with unique flavor combinations to try.
Pair your pizza with your choice of full-bodied wine or craft beer. You can even choose a locally sourced soda or cider if you’re looking to change things up. Pizza with a cold beverage makes for a memorable evening, every time. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch to go or a night out with the squad, the best pizza in Denver is waiting to be prepared for you.
Must-try pizza restaurants in Denver
PIZZA
Famous Original J's Pizza
715 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Pie
|$25.00
Pepperoni, Polidori Sausage, Taylor Ham, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
|Pepperoni Pie
|$22.50
East Coast Classic Pie, Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
|Garlic Knots - 12 pc
|$7.50
Served with Marinara Sauce
VERO
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
|La Frizzi
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto de parma, arugula, EVOO, grana
|Orecchiette
|$14.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
served with marinara
|Little Gem Caesar (small)
|$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
|Viale House Starter Salad (small)
|$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad Small
|$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|12" The Hunter
|$18.00
Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara
|12" Mushroom Sally
|$18.00
Organic sourdough, roast oyster and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic
PIZZA • SALADS
Patxi's Pizza
1598 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|12" BYO DEEP
|$20.00
|12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
|$27.00
|14" BYO DEEP
|$24.00
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Office Pack (Serves 10-12)
|$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
|Bagels And Lox (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Cold Cuts Platter (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Choose 3 of our specialty meats (house pastrami, house corned beef, Tender Belly ham, turkey breast, roast beef) and three cheeses (cheddar, Swiss, munster, American, pepper jack, mozzarella) arranged on a platter with pickles, tomatoes, onions and green leaf lettuce, and served with an assortment of 10 individually bagged potato chips. Lastly, choose between Rosenberg’s bagels, challah buns, onion rolls & rye bread, finished with mayo, mustard & Russian dressing.
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|16" BUILD YOUR OWN
|$16.00
Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 16" = 10 Slices
|CAESAR SALAD
|$5.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
|OVEN BAKED WINGS (8)
|$13.00
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add’l $.50 each.
PIZZA • SALADS
Patxi's Pizza
185 Steele St., Denver
|Popular items
|12" BYO DEEP
|$20.00
|12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
|$27.00
|10" Classic Meat DEEP
|$23.00
Avanti Food & Beverage
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Togosa (Mimosa kit) La Marca
|$25.00
Includes: Bottle of La Marca Prosecco, 6 oz of each juice (Orange, Grapefruit, Pineapple)
|TOGO Coors Light 6pk
|$6.99
|TOGO NBB American Haze 12pk
|$19.99
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap and Dough
1001 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Popular items
|Homegrown
|$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$9.00
Tossed in Parmesan, Served with a side of Ranch and Marinara Sauce
|Traditional Margherita
|$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
The Well - LoHi Denver
3210 Wyandot St, Denver
|Popular items
|16" The Don
|$19.00
|12 Garlic Knots
|$6.00
|12 wings
|$13.50
Redeemer Pizza
2705 Larimer ST., denver
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, garlic butter, Calabrian Honey (4 knots per order)
|The Riot
|$27.00
garlic cream, sausage, cheese blend, balsamic ciopollini onion, ricotta
|Diavolo
|$27.00
cheese blend, pepperoncinis, pepperoni, soppressata, pickled chilis
PIZZA • SALADS
Capitol Pizza
805 W. 88 ave., Thornton
|Popular items
|Garlic Bow Ties
|$5.00
Fresh homemade dough rolled out then twisted into bowties, baked to perfection, then glazed with our delicious garlic butter, served with our homemade marinara sauce.
|Large Stromboli
|$12.00
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and a hint of mustard, glazed with garlic butter. Served with a side of sauce. Additional toppings available at 1.00 each.
|Garlic Cheese Stix
|$7.00
Starts with our homemade dough slapped out, and then saturated with our delicious creamy garlic butter, then smothered with mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$14.00
Served with Chipotle Aioli & BBQ Honey Mustard Sauce.
|Small Cheese
|$10.00
Marinara, mozzarella/provolone
|Mozzarella Bread Stix
|$11.00
Mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese and oregano served with marinara.
Marco's Coal Fired
2129 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
|12in Margherita
|$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
|Hell's Kitchen
|$16.50
Spicy Salami, Hot Coppa, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Basil, EVOO
Esters Neighborhood Pub
1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER
|Popular items
|AVERIES CHEESE [V]
|$12.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
|CAESAR
|$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar*, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons
|BUFFALO WINGS {GF}
|$12.50
Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Grabowski's
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|16in Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella
|16in Supreme Pizza
|$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions
|16in Classic Chicago Pizza
|$21.00
Italian Sausage, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Stanislaus Tomato
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
parmesan crouton, browned fontina
|Pomodoro
|$16.00
smoked pepperoni, San Marzano sauce,
fontina, mozzarella
|Colorado Buffalo Burger
|$19.00
fresh mozzarella, habanero Tender Belly
bacon, arugula, balsamic grilled onions, parmesan-truffle fries
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pinwheels
|$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Tossed Salad Small
|$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Esters
2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER
|Popular items
|BLISS [V]
|$16.00
Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Aged Gouda, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Arugula Pesto, White Truffle Oil, Chili Flakes, Green Onion
|AVERIES CHEESE [V]
|$12.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
|PRETZEL BITES
|$11.00
Buttery Bite-Size Cheddar Pretzels, Nitro Stout Beer Cheese, Green Onions
PIZZA
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza
5505 W. 20th Avenue, Edgewater
|Popular items
|Garden Medley
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Pesto swirl
|Margarita
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pesto Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic glaze
|Cheesy Bread
|$10.00
Cheesy Bread sticks lightly brushed with Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan and Italian Seasoning. Served with a side of Red Sauce.
PIZZA
Cart Driver
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|White Pizza
|$16.00
mozzarella, castlevetrano olive, basil, lemon
|Winter Salad
|$12.00
Altius Farms mixed greens, roasted sunchokes, pickled beets, whipped goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, pear vin
|Daisy Pizza
|$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
PIZZA
Osteria Marco
1453 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$14.00
Peppery Arugula, Goat Cheese, Roasted Beet, Crushed Pistachio & Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$28.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, House-Made Rigatoni & Mozzarella.
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Knox Pizza and Tap
100 Knox ct, Denver
|Popular items
|1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own
|$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
|Mozzarella sticks
|$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
|Knox Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Popular items
|Pan Pie
|$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
|Caesar Salad
|$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
|Garlicky Cheese Bread
|$7.75
garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens
1601 19th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Salad
|$8.50
choose your greens, choose your dressing, all toppings will have individual pricing additions
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
coleslaw, pickles - served with coleslaw
|Tendies 2 Piece
|$10.00
served with choice of fries or sweet tots
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
|16" BYO
|$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.50
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch. add’l $.50 each.
MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
4920 S Newport St, Denver
|Popular items
|The Egg N' Bacon
|$15.95
Fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, housemade spicy sausage, garlic and oregano. Topped with a freshly cracked egg and no tomato sauce.
|House Meat and Cheese Board
|$24.95
Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, and spicy Italian salami. Served with mustard, Kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts, and honey. Prepared fresh with a balsamic reduction and Artisan-fired Neapolitan bread.
