Denver pizza restaurants you'll love

Top pizza restaurants in Denver, Colorado

Must-try pizza restaurants in Denver

Famous Original J's Pizza image

PIZZA

Famous Original J's Pizza

715 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Pie$25.00
Pepperoni, Polidori Sausage, Taylor Ham, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Pepperoni Pie$22.50
East Coast Classic Pie, Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Garlic Knots - 12 pc$7.50
Served with Marinara Sauce
More about Famous Original J's Pizza
VERO image

 

VERO

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
La Frizzi$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto de parma, arugula, EVOO, grana
Orecchiette$14.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
More about VERO
Viale Pizza and Kitchen image

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$6.00
served with marinara
Little Gem Caesar (small)$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Viale House Starter Salad (small)$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad Small$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Garlic Knots$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Joy Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Joy Hill

1229 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" The Hunter$18.00
Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch
12" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara
12" Mushroom Sally$18.00
Organic sourdough, roast oyster and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic
More about Joy Hill
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Patxi's Pizza

1598 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (2529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
14" BYO DEEP$24.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Office Pack (Serves 10-12)$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
Bagels And Lox (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Cold Cuts Platter (Serves 10)$160.00
Choose 3 of our specialty meats (house pastrami, house corned beef, Tender Belly ham, turkey breast, roast beef) and three cheeses (cheddar, Swiss, munster, American, pepper jack, mozzarella) arranged on a platter with pickles, tomatoes, onions and green leaf lettuce, and served with an assortment of 10 individually bagged potato chips. Lastly, choose between Rosenberg’s bagels, challah buns, onion rolls & rye bread, finished with mayo, mustard & Russian dressing.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown image

 

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
16" BUILD YOUR OWN$16.00
Go ahead, build your own pizza, we won't judge! 16" = 10 Slices
CAESAR SALAD$5.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
OVEN BAKED WINGS (8)$13.00
Italian-style Buffalo Sauce, Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Hickory BBQ or Dry Rub. Includes One Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add’l $.50 each.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Patxi's Pizza

185 Steele St., Denver

Avg 4.1 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP$23.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
Avanti Food & Beverage image

 

Avanti Food & Beverage

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Togosa (Mimosa kit) La Marca$25.00
Includes: Bottle of La Marca Prosecco, 6 oz of each juice (Orange, Grapefruit, Pineapple)
TOGO Coors Light 6pk$6.99
TOGO NBB American Haze 12pk$19.99
More about Avanti Food & Beverage
Homegrown Tap and Dough image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap and Dough

1001 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Homegrown$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
Pepperoni Rolls$9.00
Tossed in Parmesan, Served with a side of Ranch and Marinara Sauce
Traditional Margherita$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
More about Homegrown Tap and Dough
The Well - LoHi Denver image

 

The Well - LoHi Denver

3210 Wyandot St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" The Don$19.00
12 Garlic Knots$6.00
12 wings$13.50
More about The Well - LoHi Denver
Redeemer Pizza image

 

Redeemer Pizza

2705 Larimer ST., denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Knots$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, garlic butter, Calabrian Honey (4 knots per order)
The Riot$27.00
garlic cream, sausage, cheese blend, balsamic ciopollini onion, ricotta
Diavolo$27.00
cheese blend, pepperoncinis, pepperoni, soppressata, pickled chilis
More about Redeemer Pizza
Capitol Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Capitol Pizza

805 W. 88 ave., Thornton

Avg 4.5 (1380 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bow Ties$5.00
Fresh homemade dough rolled out then twisted into bowties, baked to perfection, then glazed with our delicious garlic butter, served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Large Stromboli$12.00
Salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and a hint of mustard, glazed with garlic butter. Served with a side of sauce. Additional toppings available at 1.00 each.
Garlic Cheese Stix$7.00
Starts with our homemade dough slapped out, and then saturated with our delicious creamy garlic butter, then smothered with mozzarella cheese.
More about Capitol Pizza
Happy Camper image

PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Strips$14.00
Served with Chipotle Aioli & BBQ Honey Mustard Sauce.
Small Cheese$10.00
Marinara, mozzarella/provolone
Mozzarella Bread Stix$11.00
Mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese and oregano served with marinara.
More about Happy Camper
Marco's Coal Fired image

 

Marco's Coal Fired

2129 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
12in Margherita$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
Hell's Kitchen$16.50
Spicy Salami, Hot Coppa, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Basil, EVOO
More about Marco's Coal Fired
Esters Neighborhood Pub image

 

Esters Neighborhood Pub

1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
AVERIES CHEESE [V]$12.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
CAESAR$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar*, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons
BUFFALO WINGS {GF}$12.50
Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Esters Neighborhood Pub
Grabowski's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Grabowski's

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16in Cheese Pizza$17.00
Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella
16in Supreme Pizza$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions
16in Classic Chicago Pizza$21.00
Italian Sausage, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Stanislaus Tomato
More about Grabowski's
Washington Park Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Onion Soup$8.00
parmesan crouton, browned fontina
Pomodoro$16.00
smoked pepperoni, San Marzano sauce,
fontina, mozzarella
Colorado Buffalo Burger$19.00
fresh mozzarella, habanero Tender Belly
bacon, arugula, balsamic grilled onions, parmesan-truffle fries
More about Washington Park Grille
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pinwheels$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Tossed Salad Small$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
Garlic Knots$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Esters image

 

Esters

2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLISS [V]$16.00
Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Aged Gouda, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Arugula Pesto, White Truffle Oil, Chili Flakes, Green Onion
AVERIES CHEESE [V]$12.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
PRETZEL BITES$11.00
Buttery Bite-Size Cheddar Pretzels, Nitro Stout Beer Cheese, Green Onions
More about Esters
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA

Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza

5505 W. 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Medley$16.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Pesto swirl
Margarita$16.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pesto Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic glaze
Cheesy Bread$10.00
Cheesy Bread sticks lightly brushed with Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan and Italian Seasoning. Served with a side of Red Sauce.
More about Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza
Cart Driver image

PIZZA

Cart Driver

2500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, castlevetrano olive, basil, lemon
Winter Salad$12.00
Altius Farms mixed greens, roasted sunchokes, pickled beets, whipped goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, pear vin
Daisy Pizza$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about Cart Driver
Osteria Marco image

PIZZA

Osteria Marco

1453 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$14.00
Peppery Arugula, Goat Cheese, Roasted Beet, Crushed Pistachio & Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, House-Made Rigatoni & Mozzarella.
Margherita Pizza$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella.
More about Osteria Marco
Knox Pizza and Tap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Knox Pizza and Tap

100 Knox ct, Denver

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
Mozzarella sticks$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
Knox Salad$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
More about Knox Pizza and Tap
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

3920 Tennyson St, DENVER

Avg 4.9 (3358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Pie$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
Caesar Salad$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
Garlicky Cheese Bread$7.75
garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch
More about Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens image

 

Atomic Chicken / Field Greens

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Salad$8.50
choose your greens, choose your dressing, all toppings will have individual pricing additions
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
coleslaw, pickles - served with coleslaw
Tendies 2 Piece$10.00
served with choice of fries or sweet tots
More about Atomic Chicken / Field Greens
You are ordering from image

 

You are ordering from

200 Quebec Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$5.99
Mixed Greens and Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrots and Croutons.
16" BYO$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.- 10 slices per pie
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.50
Freshly Baked Breadsticks Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Includes One Marinara or Ranch. add’l $.50 each.
More about You are ordering from
MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company image

 

MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company

4920 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Egg N' Bacon$15.95
Fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, housemade spicy sausage, garlic and oregano. Topped with a freshly cracked egg and no tomato sauce.
House Meat and Cheese Board$24.95
Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano, rosemary ham, prosciutto, and spicy Italian salami. Served with mustard, Kalamata olives, dried apricots, dates, walnuts, and honey. Prepared fresh with a balsamic reduction and Artisan-fired Neapolitan bread.
More about MidiCi DTC - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
Boardwalk Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Boardwalk Pizzeria

1420 W 104th Ave, Northglenn

Avg 4.2 (388 reviews)
Takeout
More about Boardwalk Pizzeria

Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
