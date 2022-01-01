Capitol Hill bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Capitol Hill

3 Kilts Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3 Kilts Tavern

1076 Ogden St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Irish Stew$12.00
Lamb with potato, carrot, peas, celery, and corn. Comes with a house made biscuit
Shephard's Pie$15.00
Lamb and vegetable medley under layers of mashed potatoes, Jarlsberg & cheddar cheese
Lamb Burger*$15.00
Caramelized onions, goat cheese, grilled tomatoes, and spinach on a brioche bun
More about 3 Kilts Tavern
Govs Park image

 

Govs Park

215 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Agave$4.25
agave-dipped fried chicken, slaw, Mexican chimichurri
Guacamole$8.00
smashed avocados, fresh lime and topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with fresh made chips
Hongos$4.25
grilled crimini mushrooms, griddled cotija cheese, creamed cilantro corn, ancho-chile crema
More about Govs Park
Benny's Restaurant image

 

Benny's Restaurant

301 E 7Th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TOGO Basket of Chips$3.50
More about Benny's Restaurant
Broadway Market image

 

Broadway Market

950 North Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Broadway Market

Philly Cheesesteaks

