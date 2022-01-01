Al pastor tacos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Mushroom Al Pastor Taco
|$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|TACOS AL PASTOR (3)
|$11.95
Marinated, spit-grilled pork on corn tortillas topped with diced red onions, cilantro and pineapple, and roasted tomatillo salsa.
Mezcal Denver
3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER
|Al Pastor Street Taco
|$4.00
Marinated grilled pork, cilantro, onion and pineapple