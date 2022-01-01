Aloo tikkis in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve aloo tikkis
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Aloo (Potatoes) Tikki Chat
|$8.00
Aloo Tikki chaat is a popular Indian street food, made with crispy golden brown aloo tikki (Spiced Potato Patties) topped with yogurt, chutneys and sev. (Gluten Free)
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Aloo Tikki Chat
|$8.50
Aloo Tikki Chaat is one of our favorite starters among our customers. It is a widely known street food all across India and is loved by many locals.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Aloo (Potatoes) Tikki Chat
|$8.00
Aloo Tikki chaat is a popular Indian street food, made with crispy golden brown aloo tikki (Spiced Potato Patties) topped with yogurt, chutneys and sev. (Gluten Free)