Antipasto salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Oblio’s Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arrow's Antipasto Salad$16.00
A bed of spring mix topped with Sliced Salami and Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Black and Green Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Italian Dressing
More about Oblio’s Pizzeria
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$14.99
Cured Meats, Cheeses, Pickled Vegetables, Olives, Fresh Herbs (Gluten-Free)
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
Watercourse Foods image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Antipasto Salad
orecchiette pasta | roasted brussels sprouts | roasted cremini mushrooms | roasted red peppers | mixed olives | red wine vinaigrette
More about Watercourse Foods

