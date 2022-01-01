Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve arugula salad

Banner pic

 

Oblio’s Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arugula Salad
Arugula tossed with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper and fresh lemon juice. Topped with shaved Parmesan and walnuts
More about Oblio’s Pizzeria
Arugula Caesar Salad (vegan dressing) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Joy Hill

1229 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Caesar Salad (vegan dressing)$10.00
Arugula, blistered tomatoes, toasted almonds, blue corn foccacia croutons, grana padano, house-made nut-based caesar dressing. Dressings for takeout salads are served on the side.
More about Joy Hill
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap and Dough

1001 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Salad$11.25
Dates, Blue Cheese, pancetta, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
More about Homegrown Tap and Dough
Romaine & Local Baby Arugula Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Romaine & Local Baby Arugula Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, local baby arugula, sesame croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Washington Park Grille
Arugula Salad image

PIZZA

Osteria Marco

1453 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2355 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$9.00
Peppery Arugula, Pecorino, Pickled Red Onion, Honey Lemon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.
More about Osteria Marco
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Salad, Orzo & Arugula$3.00
More about Salt & Grinder
Restaurant banner

 

Lazo Empanadas Ballpark (Location 1)

1319 22nd Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arugula Individual Salad$6.90
More about Lazo Empanadas Ballpark (Location 1)

