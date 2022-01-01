Arugula salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve arugula salad
Oblio’s Pizzeria
6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver
|Arugula Salad
Arugula tossed with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper and fresh lemon juice. Topped with shaved Parmesan and walnuts
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Arugula Caesar Salad (vegan dressing)
|$10.00
Arugula, blistered tomatoes, toasted almonds, blue corn foccacia croutons, grana padano, house-made nut-based caesar dressing. Dressings for takeout salads are served on the side.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap and Dough
1001 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Arugula Salad
|$11.25
Dates, Blue Cheese, pancetta, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Romaine & Local Baby Arugula Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, local baby arugula, sesame croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
PIZZA
Osteria Marco
1453 Larimer St, Denver
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
Peppery Arugula, Pecorino, Pickled Red Onion, Honey Lemon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Side Salad, Orzo & Arugula
|$3.00