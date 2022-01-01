Avocado salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve avocado salad
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver
|Avocado Tofu Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, Pico de gallo, Roasted corn & black bean, grilled tofu, and creamy miso dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Lrg Avocado Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Lobster & Avocado Salad
|$36.50
Lemon Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Campari Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Avocado Caprese Salad
|$15.00
Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, tomato, pine nuts, balsamic & basil pesto on a bed of arugula.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Avocado Club Salad
|$14.00
v gf nfo | mixed greens tossed with maple-mustard dressing and topped with chili-glazed walnuts^, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, scrambled tofu, shiitake bacon**, and avocado
Billy's Inn
1222 Madison Street, Denver
|Avocado Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, avocado, topped with caesar dressing