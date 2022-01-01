Avocado toast in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve avocado toast
Nest at Nurture
2949 Federal Blvd, Denver
|Not Another Avocado Toast (v)
|$11.00
Smashed avocado, pickled red onion, microgreens + hemp seeds. Served on an open-face slice of Reunion Sourdough.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Avocado Toast
|$8.56
Red peppers, celery leaves, shallots, everything bagel seasoning
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Avocado Toast
|$10.50
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Avocado Toast*
|$13.50
Fresh Avocado on Toasted Artisanal Bread, with Crispy Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Goat Cheese, EVOO, Balsamic Reduction, Coarse Salt, Fresh Cracked Pepper & Topped with a Fried Egg*
SMOKED SALMON
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
smashed avocado, heirloom tomatoes, onion, parsley, E.V.O.O. on toasted seven grain bread.
available with egg.
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$12.50
Fresh toasted bagel (or bread) topped with avocado and tomato, side of fruit, optional eggs on top ($2.25 each)
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Avocado Toast
|$10.95
Fox Run Cafe
3550 East Colfax, Denver
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$10.00
Rebel Bread sourdough, lemon vin, Aleppo pepper
Superfruit Republic
1776 Broadway, Denver
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$8.00
Toasted Slice of Multigrain Bread with a generous spread of fresh avocado, cracked black pepper, sea salt, and a wedge of lemon.
Mead St Provisions
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Avocado Toast
|$15.00
Two fried eggs, house guacamole, arugula on wheat
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
Grilled rustic sourdough bread, avocado, cucumber, radish, heirloom tomato, red onion, feta, micro greens.
Unravel Coffee
1441 S. Holly St., Denver
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, pepitas, sumac, olive oil
Mimosas
2752 Welton Street, Denver
|Avocado Toast
|$16.00
Smashed avocado, toasted wheat,
sunny-side eggs, heirloom tomatoes,
petite arugula salad, champagne vinaigrette, homestyle potatoes
SMOOTHIES
Superfruit Republic
7483 E 29th Pl, Denver
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$8.00
Toasted Slice of Multigrain Bread with a generous spread of fresh avocado, cracked black pepper, sea salt, and a wedge of lemon.
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Avocado Toast
|$11.50
Choice of hummus, cream cheese, or pesto / Avocado / Pico de Gallo / Side arugula salad
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Green Collective Eatery
2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver
|Avocado Toast Half Order
|$11.50
One piece of toast topped with smashed avocado, poached egg, picked onion, chives, dill, lemon zest,
olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes.
|Avocado Toast Full Order
|$17.00
Two pieces of toast topped with smashed avocado, poached egg, picked onion, chives, dill, lemon zest,
olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes.