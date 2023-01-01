Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve baklava

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Shawarma Shack

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$4.49
More about Shawarma Shack
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BAKLAVA, 2 PIECES$6.00
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Item pic

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$5.95
Ice Cream - Baklava$4.95
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Capitol Pizza - Thornton

805 W. 88 ave., Thornton

Avg 4.5 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava (Full Square)$6.00
A rich sweet pastry made of layered filo dough with chopped nuts, held together with syrup and honey.
More about Capitol Pizza - Thornton
Item pic

 

Byblos Cafe

400 N Corona Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava Walnuts$4.95
Baklava Cashew$4.95
More about Byblos Cafe
Item pic

 

Safta

3300 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TG Baklava$6.00
pistachio, walnut
More about Safta
Consumer pic

 

Zaman Mediterranean Fresh

282 South Logan Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$4.99
Layered phyllo pastry filled with chopped walnuts, finished with a simple sweet syrup
More about Zaman Mediterranean Fresh

