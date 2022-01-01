Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve biryani

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Biryani$18.00
Shrimp biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
Vegetable Biryani$14.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
Lamb Biryani$22.00
Lamb biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway

1300 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS VEGETABLE BIRYANI$6.50
It's your fried rice with veggies!
BIRYANI$13.00
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Biryani$0.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request. Comes with rice, lentil soup and papadam.
Panner (Homemade Cheese) Biryani$15.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting with Tofu)
Combo Biryani$22.00
chicken and lamb biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
