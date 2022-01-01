Biryani in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve biryani
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Shrimp Biryani
|$18.00
Shrimp biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
|Vegetable Biryani
|$14.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
|Lamb Biryani
|$22.00
Lamb biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|KIDS VEGETABLE BIRYANI
|$6.50
It's your fried rice with veggies!
|BIRYANI
|$13.00
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Biryani
|$0.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request. Comes with rice, lentil soup and papadam.
|Panner (Homemade Cheese) Biryani
|$15.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting with Tofu)
|Combo Biryani
|$22.00
chicken and lamb biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.