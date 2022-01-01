Bison burgers in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve bison burgers
Nest at Nurture
2949 Federal Blvd, Denver
|Bison Burger (df, gf)
|$17.00
Organic Grass-fed Bison patty, pickled jalapeño, pickled red onion + roasted garlic aioli. Served on a GF bun, with a side of mixed dressed greens.
10 Barrel Brewing
2620 Walnut Street, Denver
|Bison Burger
|$17.00
Rock River Ranch Bison, green chile, onion, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, Santa Fe mayo, brioche bun