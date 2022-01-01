Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve bisque

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque
Served with buttered toast.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
The Broken Cage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Broken Cage

2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Brie Bisque$11.00
mushrooms, shallots, sherry, potato bisque served with soft pretzel roll
More about The Broken Cage
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$9.00
Chive crema. GF
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup De Jour (Tom Bisque) - CUP$5.00
More about Max Gill & Grill
Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque$8.00
Basil Cream, drizzle of lemon oil, micro greens.
More about Officer's Club
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver

2415 E. 2nd Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Lobster Bisque$5.00
Bowl Lobster Bisque$7.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver

