Bisque in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve bisque
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Tomato Bisque
Served with buttered toast.
More about The Broken Cage
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Broken Cage
2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202, Denver
|Mushroom Brie Bisque
|$11.00
mushrooms, shallots, sherry, potato bisque served with soft pretzel roll
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Lobster Bisque
|$9.00
Chive crema. GF
More about Max Gill & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Soup De Jour (Tom Bisque) - CUP
|$5.00
More about Officer's Club
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Tomato Bisque
|$8.00
Basil Cream, drizzle of lemon oil, micro greens.