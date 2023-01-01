Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blintz in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve blintz

Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLINTZES$13.50
2 Sweet cheese filled crepes with sour cream and fruit compote
SD(1) BLINTZ$7.50
BLINTZES$13.50
2 Sweet cheese filled crepes with sour cream and fruit compote or homemade applesauce
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Blintz (1)$4.75
Cheese Blintzes (3)$15.95
Traditional Cheese Blintzes served with Sour Cream and Fruit compote
More about New York Deli News
Item pic

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 Tennyson Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cozy Blintz$13.89
Creme fraiche tucked inside 2 crepes with fresh fruit
More about The Cozy Cottage
Rye Society Denver image

 

Rye Society Denver

3090 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blintz$7.95
More about Rye Society Denver

