Blintz in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve blintz
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|BLINTZES
|$13.50
2 Sweet cheese filled crepes with sour cream and fruit compote
|SD(1) BLINTZ
|$7.50
|BLINTZES
|$13.50
2 Sweet cheese filled crepes with sour cream and fruit compote or homemade applesauce
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Cheese Blintz (1)
|$4.75
|Cheese Blintzes (3)
|$15.95
Traditional Cheese Blintzes served with Sour Cream and Fruit compote
More about The Cozy Cottage
The Cozy Cottage
4363 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Cozy Blintz
|$13.89
Creme fraiche tucked inside 2 crepes with fresh fruit