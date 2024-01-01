Boba tea in Denver

"New me, who dis?" type tea. The boba baddie is a refreshingly unique take on the classic milk tea. This botanical-inspired beverage blends premium black tea with your choice of milk.

Toppings in photo not included and must be added under the "toppings" selections.

Add whip cream and tapioca pearls or brown sugar crystal boba for the most well known boba tea option. Don't be just another boba girl, be a BOBA BADDIE!

