Boneless wings in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Anthonys Pizza and Pasta - Central Park

7472 East 29th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boneless Chicken Wings 12$11.50
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
Boneless Chicken Wings 6$5.95
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
More about Anthonys Pizza and Pasta - Central Park
Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Lakewood

150 S Union Blvd, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Chicken Wings 6$5.95
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
Boneless Chicken Wings 12$11.50
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Lakewood
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Home-Style Boneless Chicken Wings$13.99
Home-Style Boneless Chicken Wings$16.79
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
Item pic

 

Monkey Barrel

4401 Tejon St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Hot Wings$10.95
8 Battered Boneless Wings Served with Celery, Carrots and Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
More about Monkey Barrel
3 Kilts Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3 Kilts Tavern

1076 Ogden St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$12.00
Boneless Chicken Wings
Come with carrots, celery, and choice of sauce and dressing
More about 3 Kilts Tavern
Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - 7th & Colorado

700 n colorado blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Chicken Wings 12$11.50
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
Boneless Chicken Wings 6$5.95
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
More about Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - 7th & Colorado
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home-Style Boneless Chicken Wings$12.99
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
10 Boneless Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Bar and Grill

1111 Lincoln St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10 Boneless Wings$15.00
10 Boneless Wings with choice of Sauce. Served with waffle fries.
20 Boneless Wings$20.00
20 Boneless Wings with choice of Sauce. Served with waffle fries.
More about Stoney's Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Union Station

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 Boneless Wings$10.95
NOTHING BUT THE CHICKEN BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
9 Boneless Wings$13.95
BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN /NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
12 Boneless Wings$16.95
BONELESS WINGS Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of wing sauce. MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Union Station
Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Ballpark

1601 W 19th street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Chicken Wings 12$11.50
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
Boneless Chicken Wings 6$5.95
Enjoy these lightly breaded fan favorites with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch or blue cheese included.
More about Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Ballpark

