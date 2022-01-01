Brisket in Denver

Denver restaurants that serve brisket

Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
USDA Prime Brisket$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
Brisket Dirty Mac$13.00
Our signature Jalapeno-Bacon Mac & Cheese layered with Prime Brisket and crispy onions. Topped with house bbq sauce
Brisket Grilled Cheese$12.00
More about Post Oak BBQ
Beef Brisket image

 

GQue - Lonetree

8433 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lonetree

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket
More about GQue - Lonetree
Work & Class image

 

Work & Class

2500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
1/4 French Onion Brisket$11.75
Beef brisket marinated in brandy, sugar, thyme, oregano, coriander, cumin, and caramelized onions.
More about Work & Class
AJs Pit Bar B Q image

 

AJs Pit Bar B Q

2180 S Delaware, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Brisket - $15$15.00
More about AJs Pit Bar B Q
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Birria$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
More about North County
Piggin' Out Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Piggin' Out Smokehouse

9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1 lb Beef Brisket$24.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.25
More about Piggin' Out Smokehouse
The Pig & The Sprout image

 

The Pig & The Sprout

1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Poutine$13.00
Crispy fries, brisket gravy, cheese curds & scallions.
More about The Pig & The Sprout
USDA Prime Angus Brisket image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
USDA Prime Angus Brisket$24.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Piled high with 1/3 pound of Brisket and your choice of toppings. Try it Texas or Carolina Style...you can't go wrong
More about Post Oak BBQ
USDA Prime Beef Brisket image

 

Barbosa's Barbeque

4986 Morrison Rd., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
USDA Prime Beef Brisket$28.00
Oh, baby! This is the good stuff! It's got a nice peppery bark from the 16 hour smoke bath.
More about Barbosa's Barbeque
Brisket image

 

Smok

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket$7.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
More about Smok
Owlbear Barbecue image

BBQ

Owlbear Barbecue

2826 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (452 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket & sides$220.00
An entire Owlbear smoked brisket, sliced or unsliced. Comes with a 32 oz side of pesto mac n cheese, a 32 oz side of garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, and a spiced apple pie from Crema Coffee House. Serves 8-10 people.
Whole brisket$150.00
An entire Owlbear smoked brisket. Pickles available upon request.
More about Owlbear Barbecue
Chopped Brisket Sandwich image

 

Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
sliced brisket and house pickles served on a potato bun with your choice of side
Brisket Queso & Chips$9.00
cup of house queso topped with chopped brisket. served with corn tortilla chips.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$14.00
chopped brisket tossed in bbq sauce with house pickles. served on a potato bun with your choice of side.
More about Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
Brisket Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Russell

1422 Larimer Street, Denver

Avg 3.9 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$17.00
House-smoked 14 Hours, Sweet BBQ, Fried Onion, Apple Coleslaw, Chopped or Sliced
Smokehouse Brisket$27.00
House-smoked 14 Hours, Sliced or Chopped, Served with Two Sides
More about Green Russell
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Hash and Eggs$12.50
hickory smoked beef birsket, BBQ house potatoes, grilled onions, roasted peppers, blended cheese and red chili ranchero sauce, topped with two eggs your way and cornbread
More about Four Friends Kitchen

