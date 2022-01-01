Brisket in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve brisket
More about Post Oak BBQ
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver
|USDA Prime Brisket
|$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
|Brisket Dirty Mac
|$13.00
Our signature Jalapeno-Bacon Mac & Cheese layered with Prime Brisket and crispy onions. Topped with house bbq sauce
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
More about Work & Class
Work & Class
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|1/4 French Onion Brisket
|$11.75
Beef brisket marinated in brandy, sugar, thyme, oregano, coriander, cumin, and caramelized onions.
More about North County
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Brisket Birria
|$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
More about Piggin' Out Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Piggin' Out Smokehouse
9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood
|1 lb Beef Brisket
|$24.00
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$13.25
More about The Pig & The Sprout
The Pig & The Sprout
1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver
|Brisket Poutine
|$13.00
Crispy fries, brisket gravy, cheese curds & scallions.
More about Post Oak BBQ
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Denver
|USDA Prime Angus Brisket
|$24.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Piled high with 1/3 pound of Brisket and your choice of toppings. Try it Texas or Carolina Style...you can't go wrong
More about Barbosa's Barbeque
Barbosa's Barbeque
4986 Morrison Rd., Denver
|USDA Prime Beef Brisket
|$28.00
Oh, baby! This is the good stuff! It's got a nice peppery bark from the 16 hour smoke bath.
More about Owlbear Barbecue
BBQ
Owlbear Barbecue
2826 Larimer St, Denver
|Brisket & sides
|$220.00
An entire Owlbear smoked brisket, sliced or unsliced. Comes with a 32 oz side of pesto mac n cheese, a 32 oz side of garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, and a spiced apple pie from Crema Coffee House. Serves 8-10 people.
|Whole brisket
|$150.00
An entire Owlbear smoked brisket. Pickles available upon request.
More about Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
sliced brisket and house pickles served on a potato bun with your choice of side
|Brisket Queso & Chips
|$9.00
cup of house queso topped with chopped brisket. served with corn tortilla chips.
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
chopped brisket tossed in bbq sauce with house pickles. served on a potato bun with your choice of side.
More about Green Russell
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Russell
1422 Larimer Street, Denver
|Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
House-smoked 14 Hours, Sweet BBQ, Fried Onion, Apple Coleslaw, Chopped or Sliced
|Smokehouse Brisket
|$27.00
House-smoked 14 Hours, Sliced or Chopped, Served with Two Sides