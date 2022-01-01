Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

300 S Logan St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.
More about Fire on the Mountain
72df6667-57fa-4860-8626-34875ba2cb4e image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Ballpark
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, on brioche bun with a side of ranch or blue cheese
More about Park & Co
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's Food Bar

701 N Grant St, Denver

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Crispy Breast, Frank's Red Hot, Spicy Tomato Jam, Bleu Cheese Coleslaw & Ranch
More about Lou's Food Bar
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

6460 East Yale Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.
More about Fire on the Mountain
Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill

10815 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy buffalo, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato with ranch or blue cheese
More about Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill

