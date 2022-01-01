Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
300 S Logan St, Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, on brioche bun with a side of ranch or blue cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's Food Bar
701 N Grant St, Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Crispy Breast, Frank's Red Hot, Spicy Tomato Jam, Bleu Cheese Coleslaw & Ranch
Stoner's Pizza Joint
6460 East Yale Ave., Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
