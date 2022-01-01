Buffalo wings in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$12.50
Tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Celery and carrots.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Buffalo Wings
|$9.00
Whole buffalo wings served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
GQue - Lakewood
7085 W Alaska Drive, Lakewood
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
GQue - Lonetree
8433 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lonetree
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
Park Burger
2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$12.50
Tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Celery and carrots.
Esters Virginia Village
1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER
|BUFFALO WINGS {GF}
|$13.00
Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
2615 Walnut St, Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$12.50
Tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Celery and carrots.
Esters Oneida Park
2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER
|BUFFALO WINGS {GF}
|$13.00
Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
1890 S Pearl St, Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$12.50
Tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Celery and carrots.
Kings County Kitchen
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$9.00
7 wings, Frank's hot or dry rub BBQ, carrots & celery, ranch or blue cheese