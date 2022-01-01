Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Buffalo Wings image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
More about Slaters 50-50
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

211 S Holly St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (3350 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.50
Tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Celery and carrots.
More about Park Burger
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Buffalo Wings$9.00
Whole buffalo wings served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Steuben's Uptown
Item pic

 

GQue - Lakewood

7085 W Alaska Drive, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wings
More about GQue - Lakewood
Item pic

 

GQue - Lonetree

8433 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lonetree

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wings
More about GQue - Lonetree
Item pic

 

Park Burger

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.50
Tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Celery and carrots.
More about Park Burger
BUFFALO WINGS {GF} image

 

Esters Virginia Village

1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO WINGS {GF}$13.00
Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Esters Virginia Village
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

2615 Walnut St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.50
Tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Celery and carrots.
More about Park Burger
BUFFALO WINGS {GF} image

 

Esters Oneida Park

2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO WINGS {GF}$13.00
Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Esters Oneida Park
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

1890 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.50
Tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce. Celery and carrots.
More about Park Burger
Kings County Kitchen image

 

Kings County Kitchen

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wings$9.00
7 wings, Frank's hot or dry rub BBQ, carrots & celery, ranch or blue cheese
More about Kings County Kitchen

