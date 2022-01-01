Bulgogi in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about Mono Mono
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Bulgogi NACHOS
|$12.00
|Bulgogi SANDWICH
|$14.00
More about American Elm
FRENCH FRIES
American Elm
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Portobello Bulgogi Wraps (vg/gf)
|$12.50
bulgogi marinade, grilled portobello, Bibb lettuce, carrot, sprouts, radish, cilantro, garlic-chili oil on the side.
More about Menya #2
Menya #2
1590 Little Raven Street, Denver
|Bulgogi Wrap
|$9.25
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$15.95
|Bulgogi Buns
|$7.25
More about Menya #6
Menya #6
450 S Teller St, Lakewood
|Bulgogi Bun 2 pc
|$7.25
Thin marinated beef, garlic, chips, scallions, topped with spicy mayo sauce and teriyaki sauce in steamed bun
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$15.95
Marinated sliced beef sautéed over steamed rice
|Bulgogi Wrap
|$9.25
Thin marinated beef in lettuce wrap topped with bell pepper and sesame seeds
More about Mono Mono 2
Mono Mono 2
3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Bulgogi Sandwich
|$14.00
Marinated thinly sliced ribeye, grilled onions, veggies, pickles, jalapeños & American Cheese
|Bulgogi Nachos
|$12.00
Chips loaded with Bulgogi, kimchi, jalapeños, onion, green onion, cheddar mustard dressing with homemade aioli sauce
More about Menya #1
Menya #1
951 16th St #104, Denver
|Bulgogi Bun 2 pc
|$7.25
Thin marinated beef, garlic, chips, scallions, topped with spicy mayo sauce and teriyaki sauce in steamed bun
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$15.95
Marinated sliced beef sautéed over steamed rice
|Bulgogi Wrap
|$9.25
Thin marinated beef in lettuce wrap topped with bell pepper and sesame seeds