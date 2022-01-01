Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bulgogi NACHOS$12.00
Bulgogi SANDWICH$14.00
More about Mono Mono
American Elm image

FRENCH FRIES

American Elm

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Portobello Bulgogi Wraps (vg/gf)$12.50
bulgogi marinade, grilled portobello, Bibb lettuce, carrot, sprouts, radish, cilantro, garlic-chili oil on the side.
More about American Elm
Item pic

 

Menya #2

1590 Little Raven Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Wrap$9.25
Bulgogi Bowl$15.95
Bulgogi Buns$7.25
More about Menya #2
Item pic

 

Menya #6

450 S Teller St, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Bun 2 pc$7.25
Thin marinated beef, garlic, chips, scallions, topped with spicy mayo sauce and teriyaki sauce in steamed bun
Bulgogi Bowl$15.95
Marinated sliced beef sautéed over steamed rice
Bulgogi Wrap$9.25
Thin marinated beef in lettuce wrap topped with bell pepper and sesame seeds
More about Menya #6
Mono Mono 2 image

 

Mono Mono 2

3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi Sandwich$14.00
Marinated thinly sliced ribeye, grilled onions, veggies, pickles, jalapeños & American Cheese
Bulgogi Nachos$12.00
Chips loaded with Bulgogi, kimchi, jalapeños, onion, green onion, cheddar mustard dressing with homemade aioli sauce
More about Mono Mono 2
Item pic

 

Menya #1

951 16th St #104, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Bun 2 pc$7.25
Thin marinated beef, garlic, chips, scallions, topped with spicy mayo sauce and teriyaki sauce in steamed bun
Bulgogi Bowl$15.95
Marinated sliced beef sautéed over steamed rice
Bulgogi Wrap$9.25
Thin marinated beef in lettuce wrap topped with bell pepper and sesame seeds
More about Menya #1

