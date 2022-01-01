Burritos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve burritos
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
|Build Your Burrito Box
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Burrito Box
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$5.19
|Bacon Burrito
|$5.19
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|BURRITO
|$12.95
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, and your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken, al pastor, or vegetables. Served with white cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and smothered with any of our four sauces.
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
Hudson Hill
619 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Old School Burrito
|$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions,
peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your
choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
|Machaca Style Burrito
|$7.75
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
two freshly scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered with port green chili, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & sour cream with hash browns
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bacon Social House
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
El Jefe
2450 West 44th, denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla, eggs, cheese, chorizo, potatoes, smothered in rancheros sauce, avocado salsa & crema. Served with mixed greens
Illegal Pete's
1610 16th St., Denver
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Burrito Box
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Fulfilled - Dinner Burrito
|$13.00
Chicken, Arugula, Salsa Verde, Sweet Potato Hash, Cheddar "Wiz" (House vegan "Cheese" from veggies & herbs) Wrapped in our housemade Almond Flour Tortilla. Choose Pork or Veggie Green Chili. Keto, Egg free. Gluten & Dairy free.
|Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, sausage, 'cheddar wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), paleo tortilla, sweet potato hash, pork or veggie green chili, cilantro, scallion & jalapeno. Keto, W30 option (see W30 menu), vegetarian option (request no sausage and veggie chili). Gluten & Dairy free. (not recommended for vegan)
Fox Run Cafe
3550 East Colfax, Denver
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$13.00
flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, cheddar, vegetarian green chili, fried potatoes, choice of bacon, sausage, or green chili
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
1553 Platte St #130, Denver
|Vegan Smothered Burrito
|$14.50
Scrambled tofu, vegan cheese, kale, potato, flour tortilla, green chile (vegan)
|Chorizo Smothered Burrito
|$14.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, potato, flour tortilla, green chile (*)
Mezcal Denver
3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER
|Mezcal Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with black mexican rice and black or duck fat refried beans and your choice of carne asada, chicken tinga, carnitas or veggie. Finished with cheese, pico de gallo and crema. Smothered with your choice of chile.
SMOKED SALMON
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, herb-roasted potatoes, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, hatch green chile sauce
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Mission Bay Big Burrito Bowl
|$14.00
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, greens, roasted corn, cojito, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, avocado & tortilla strips. - add roasted chicken, carne asada or al pastor pork $4 grilled shrimp $5 or daily fresh fish $6
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Local
9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, homefries, smothered in pork green chili
The Pig & The Sprout
1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver
|Pig Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Crispy potatoes, spicy corn, scrambled eggs, cheddar, & bacon. Smothered in pork green chili, pico, & sour cream.
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Old School Burrito
|$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or additional veggies (mushrooms and spinach).
GF tortilla available upon request.
|Machaca Style Burrito
|$7.75
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese.
GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Build Your Burrito Box
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
2200 California Street, Denver
|Chorizo Smothered Burrito
|$14.50
The Cozy Cottage
4363 tennyson street, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.89
Egg, potato and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham rolled into a tortilla, smothered in Rosa’s green chili and cheddar cheese served with black beans
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
|Smothered Burrito
|$14.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Mushroom / Tomato / Bell pepper / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo / Smothered with pork green chili
My Neighbor Felix
1801 Central Street, Denver
|Hot Iron-Seared Burrito
|$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
