Burritos in Denver

Build Your Burrito image

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Build Your Burrito Box
More about Illegal Pete's
Build Your Burrito image

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Burrito Box
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
More about Illegal Pete's
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Coffee at The Point image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Burrito$5.19
Bacon Burrito$5.19
More about Coffee at The Point
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BURRITO$12.95
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, and your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken, al pastor, or vegetables. Served with white cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and smothered with any of our four sauces.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito image

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
More about Just Be Kitchen - Catering
Hudson Hill image

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$7.00
More about Hudson Hill
Old School Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Old School Burrito$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions,
peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your
choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
Machaca Style Burrito$7.75
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
More about The French Press
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
two freshly scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered with port green chili, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & sour cream with hash browns
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Breakfast Burrito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

2434 W 44th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
More about Bacon Social House
El Jefe image

 

El Jefe

2450 West 44th, denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla, eggs, cheese, chorizo, potatoes, smothered in rancheros sauce, avocado salsa & crema. Served with mixed greens
More about El Jefe
Item pic

 

Illegal Pete's

1610 16th St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Burrito Box
More about Illegal Pete's
Fulfilled - Dinner Burrito image

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fulfilled - Dinner Burrito$13.00
Chicken, Arugula, Salsa Verde, Sweet Potato Hash, Cheddar "Wiz" (House vegan "Cheese" from veggies & herbs) Wrapped in our housemade Almond Flour Tortilla. Choose Pork or Veggie Green Chili. Keto, Egg free. Gluten & Dairy free.
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, sausage, 'cheddar wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), paleo tortilla, sweet potato hash, pork or veggie green chili, cilantro, scallion & jalapeno. Keto, W30 option (see W30 menu), vegetarian option (request no sausage and veggie chili). Gluten & Dairy free. (not recommended for vegan)
More about Just Be Kitchen
Fox Run Cafe image

 

Fox Run Cafe

3550 East Colfax, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.00
flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, cheddar, vegetarian green chili, fried potatoes, choice of bacon, sausage, or green chili
More about Fox Run Cafe
Tacos El Metate image

 

Tacos El Metate

2060 S University Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$3.75
More about Tacos El Metate
Habit Doughnut Dispensary & Carbon Cafe & Bar image

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

1553 Platte St #130, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Smothered Burrito$14.50
Scrambled tofu, vegan cheese, kale, potato, flour tortilla, green chile (vegan)
Chorizo Smothered Burrito$14.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, potato, flour tortilla, green chile (*)
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
4e36017c-6dec-4123-9881-a36e902529f3 image

 

Mezcal Denver

3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mezcal Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with black mexican rice and black or duck fat refried beans and your choice of carne asada, chicken tinga, carnitas or veggie. Finished with cheese, pico de gallo and crema. Smothered with your choice of chile.
More about Mezcal Denver
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, herb-roasted potatoes, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, hatch green chile sauce
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
More about Ivy on 7th
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mission Bay Big Burrito Bowl$14.00
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, greens, roasted corn, cojito, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, avocado & tortilla strips. - add roasted chicken, carne asada or al pastor pork $4 grilled shrimp $5 or daily fresh fish $6
More about North County
The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, homefries, smothered in pork green chili
More about The Local
The Pig & The Sprout image

 

The Pig & The Sprout

1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pig Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Crispy potatoes, spicy corn, scrambled eggs, cheddar, & bacon. Smothered in pork green chili, pico, & sour cream.
More about The Pig & The Sprout
Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Old School Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Old School Burrito$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or additional veggies (mushrooms and spinach).
GF tortilla available upon request.
Machaca Style Burrito$7.75
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese.
GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
More about The French Press
Build Your Burrito image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito Box
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
More about Illegal Pete's
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar image

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

2200 California Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Smothered Burrito$14.50
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
Breakfast Burrito image

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.89
Egg, potato and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham rolled into a tortilla, smothered in Rosa’s green chili and cheddar cheese served with black beans
More about The Cozy Cottage
Breakfast Burrito image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
Smothered Burrito$14.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Mushroom / Tomato / Bell pepper / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo / Smothered with pork green chili
More about On and Off
Hot Iron-Seared Burrito image

 

My Neighbor Felix

1801 Central Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Iron-Seared Burrito$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
More about My Neighbor Felix
TJ's Sports Bar image

 

TJ's Sports Bar

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smothered Burrito$13.00
More about TJ's Sports Bar
Build Your Burrito image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito Box
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
More about Illegal Pete's

