Calamari in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Fritti*$14.00
calabrian chili butter, arugula and fries salad, giardiniera peppers and giardiniera aioli
Calamari Fritti$14.00
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
0e286a1f-036b-4499-9181-7e120b0a9c50 image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI$16.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
Nest at Nurture image

 

Nest at Nurture

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
HH Cauliflower Calamari (v, gf, contains tree nuts)$6.00
Cauliflower Calamari (v, gf, contains tree nuts)$10.00
Crispy (air-fried) cauliflower, nori flake, lemon basil crema + microgreens
More about Nest at Nurture
The Saucy Noodle image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$13.00
Grandpa Dannie’s favorite! Freshly seasoned & breaded. Served with angry ranch.
More about The Saucy Noodle
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari alla Piastra$10.95
Tender calamari steak served with mixed greens with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Item pic

 

Asian Cajun

2400 w alameda, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Po Boy$14.95
Calamari$9.95
More about Asian Cajun
Fried Calamari image

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$16.50
Thai Chili Sauce, Apples, Oranges, Sesame
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fried Calamari$13.00
Crispy Fried Calamri, pepperoncini, peppadew peppers, and spicy aioli.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Spicy Basil image

 

Spicy Basil

1 Broadway B100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari of The East$6.75
More about Spicy Basil
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$10.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari Agro Dolce$10.50
Calamari rings and tentacles coated with seasoned rice flour (GF)
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Coperta image

 

Coperta

400 E. 20th, Denver

Avg 3.9 (350 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$19.00
rhode island calamari, marinara, herbs, lemon
More about Coperta
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari, Shishitos & Artichoke$15.00
crispy with lemon, arugula, parmesan, spicy marinara, caper anchovy aioli
More about Washington Park Grille
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$14.00
sweet chili ponzu
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
Item pic

 

Perdida

1066 S. Gaylord, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$15.00
Shishito peppers, pickled fresno chiles, avocado fresca
More about Perdida
6e020d52-e206-4f9d-b7ea-9e7b0115d17e image

 

Jax Fish House - Glendale

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale
Restaurant banner

 

Sunnyside Supper Club

2915 W 44th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$11.00
Fried squid, breading, cream, lemon, parsley, seasonal, vegetable & calabrian aioli
More about Sunnyside Supper Club

