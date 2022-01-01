Calamari in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve calamari
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Calamari Fritti*
|$14.00
calabrian chili butter, arugula and fries salad, giardiniera peppers and giardiniera aioli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI
|$16.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
Nest at Nurture
2949 Federal Blvd, Denver
|HH Cauliflower Calamari (v, gf, contains tree nuts)
|$6.00
|Cauliflower Calamari (v, gf, contains tree nuts)
|$10.00
Crispy (air-fried) cauliflower, nori flake, lemon basil crema + microgreens
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Calamari
|$13.00
Grandpa Dannie’s favorite! Freshly seasoned & breaded. Served with angry ranch.
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Calamari alla Piastra
|$10.95
Tender calamari steak served with mixed greens with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Fried Calamari
|$16.50
Thai Chili Sauce, Apples, Oranges, Sesame
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Crispy Fried Calamari
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Calamri, pepperoncini, peppadew peppers, and spicy aioli.
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Calamari of The East
|$6.75
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Calamari Agro Dolce
|$10.50
Calamari rings and tentacles coated with seasoned rice flour (GF)
Coperta
400 E. 20th, Denver
|Calamari Fritti
|$19.00
rhode island calamari, marinara, herbs, lemon
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Calamari, Shishitos & Artichoke
|$15.00
crispy with lemon, arugula, parmesan, spicy marinara, caper anchovy aioli
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Crispy Calamari
|$14.00
sweet chili ponzu
Perdida
1066 S. Gaylord, Denver
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
Shishito peppers, pickled fresno chiles, avocado fresca
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI
|$18.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli