California rolls in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve california rolls

Banner pic

 

Matsumotto Sushi & Grill

1975 West 120th Avenue, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$7.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab mix,masago
More about Matsumotto Sushi & Grill
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*California Roll$8.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab mix, masago
More about Foraged
Item pic

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja California roll$14.00
spicy cooked tuna, crushed Cheetos, cucumber, house basil and mint aioli, sweet soy sauce, salad green on the side
Baja California & shrimp spring roll + free miso soup$14.00
spicy cooked tuna, shrimp tempura, salad green, cucumber, mango salsa (contains bell pepper), spicy mayo, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (house basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
Baja California roll + free miso soup$14.00
spicy cooked tuna, crushed Cheetos, cucumber, basil & mint aioli, salad mix on the side
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Tora Noodle House image

 

Tora Noodle House - Milepost Zero

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$8.00
More about Tora Noodle House - Milepost Zero
California Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi - LOHI

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$9.00
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
California Roll image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$9.00
CRAB MIX WITH CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO
More about TOKIO
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya - Restaurant & Sushi

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$9.00
Crab Mix / Avocado / Cucumber
More about Mizu Izakaya - Restaurant & Sushi

