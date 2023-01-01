California rolls in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve california rolls
Matsumotto Sushi & Grill
1975 West 120th Avenue, Westminster
|California Roll
|$7.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab mix,masago
Foraged
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|*California Roll
|$8.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab mix, masago
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Baja California roll
|$14.00
spicy cooked tuna, crushed Cheetos, cucumber, house basil and mint aioli, sweet soy sauce, salad green on the side
|Baja California & shrimp spring roll + free miso soup
|$14.00
spicy cooked tuna, shrimp tempura, salad green, cucumber, mango salsa (contains bell pepper), spicy mayo, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (house basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
|Baja California roll + free miso soup
|$14.00
spicy cooked tuna, crushed Cheetos, cucumber, basil & mint aioli, salad mix on the side
Tora Noodle House - Milepost Zero
1601 19th Street, Denver
|California Roll
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
2715 17th St, Denver
|California Roll
|$9.00
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|California Roll
|$9.00
CRAB MIX WITH CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO