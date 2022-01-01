Caprese salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve caprese salad
Oblio’s Pizzeria
6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver
|Caprese Salad
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella slices, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and spring mix, drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic glaze
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
Tomato and Mozzarella Salad
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
Ripe tomato layered with fresh mozzarella and basil, topped with homemade Italian salsa and balsamic reduction.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Mozzarella Caprese Salad
|$13.99
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Caprese Salad
|$8.00
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, pine nuts, balsamic & basil pesto on a bed of arugula.
|Avocado Caprese Salad
|$15.00
Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, tomato, pine nuts, balsamic & basil pesto on a bed of arugula.
Mead St Provisions
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Caprese Salad
|$13.00
House Spun Mozz, Fresh tomatoes, pesto smear
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Mozzarella Caprese Salad
|$12.99
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze