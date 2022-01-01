Caprese salad in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oblio’s Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$13.00
Fresh mozzarella slices, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and spring mix, drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic glaze
More about Oblio’s Pizzeria
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.00
Tomato and Mozzarella Salad
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.00
Ripe tomato layered with fresh mozzarella and basil, topped with homemade Italian salsa and balsamic reduction.
More about The Saucy Noodle
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Caprese Salad$13.99
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$8.00
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Item pic

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, pine nuts, balsamic & basil pesto on a bed of arugula.
Avocado Caprese Salad$15.00
Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, tomato, pine nuts, balsamic & basil pesto on a bed of arugula.
More about Babe's Tea Room
Mead St Provisions image

 

Mead St Provisions

3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$13.00
Caprese Salad$13.00
House Spun Mozz, Fresh tomatoes, pesto smear
More about Mead St Provisions
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Caprese Salad$12.99
Layers of Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and topped with balsamic glaze and olive oil
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.00
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
Item pic

PIZZA

Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza

5505 W. 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buratta Caprese Salad$14.00
Buratta Cheese drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, served with Mixed Hydroponic greens, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Seasoned Crostini
More about Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza

