Carbonara in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve carbonara
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$18.00
Spaghetti pasta, fresh pancetta, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, white wine cream sauce, garlic butter, shallots, egg yolk, grana padano, basil
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Carbonara
|$15.95
A flavorful combination of prosciutto, egg, and caramelized onion in a white cream sauce served with your choice of pasta.
The Pig & The Sprout
1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver
|Tonkotsu Carbonara
|$22.00
Crispy pork cutlet, bucatini, dashi cream, bok choy, pork belly lardon, & katsu sauce.
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Uni Carbonara
|$30.00
Sea Urchin / Udon Noodle / Housemade Cream Sauce / Chives / Garlic / Onion / Truffle / Egg Yolk
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Bucatini Carbonara
|$21.00
housemade lardo, peppercorn, Croft Family farm eggs