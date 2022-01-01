Ceviche in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Ceviche Trio
|$17.99
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|CEVICHE
|$11.95
Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh avocado. Served with corn chips or crackers.
El Jefe
2450 West 44th, denver
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$12.00
Shrimp, cucumber, pineapple, jalapeño & red onion tossed in avocado salsa. Topped with fresh radish and cilantro
Tammens Fish Market
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Ceviche Tostada
|$7.50
|Ceviche
|$13.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|*Ahi Tuna Ceviche
|$15.00
Poke marinated Ahi Tuna, marinated cabbage, avocado, mango, micro cilantro, served with jicama slices & tortilla chips
|Ceviche & Avocado Stack
|$19.00
Machete
3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER
|Ceviche Bandera
|$15.00
Includes 3 Ceviches:
Verde: Citrus Cured White Fish in tomatillo-lime
Blanco: Fresh Lemon Cured Ahi Tuna
Rojo: Citrus Shrimp in Guajillo-lime Sauce served with jicama
Machete UNION STATION
1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER
|Ceviche Bandera
|$15.00
Includes 3 Ceviches:
Verde: Citrus Cured Fish in Tomatillo-lime
Blanco: Fresh Lemon Cured Ahi Tuna
Rojo: Citrus Shrimp in Guajillo-lime Sauce served with Jicama
Perdida
1066 S. Gaylord, Denver
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Snapper, cucumber, salsa macha, red onion, mango (contains peanuts)
Machete
2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver
|Ceviche Bandera
|$15.00
Includes 3 Ceviches:
Verde: Citrus Cured White Fish in Tomatillo- lime
Blanco: Fresh Lemon Cured Ahi Tuna
Rojo: Citrus Shrimp in Guajillo- Lime sauce, served with Jicama !!!
Cochino Taco Broadway
176 S. Broadway, Denver
|Ceviche
|$12.00
Lime cured shrimp, cucumber, red onion, pineapple, habanero peppers, avocado and fresh cilantro. Served with jicama tortillas, casamade chips and valentina.
Sorry no substitutions allowed on this item.