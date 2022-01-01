Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve ceviche

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Trio$17.99
More about Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CEVICHE$11.95
Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh avocado. Served with corn chips or crackers.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
El Jefe image

 

El Jefe

2450 West 44th, denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$12.00
Shrimp, cucumber, pineapple, jalapeño & red onion tossed in avocado salsa. Topped with fresh radish and cilantro
More about El Jefe
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Tostada$7.50
Ceviche$13.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Ahi Tuna Ceviche$15.00
Poke marinated Ahi Tuna, marinated cabbage, avocado, mango, micro cilantro, served with jicama slices & tortilla chips
Ceviche & Avocado Stack$19.00
More about North County
TTW - Highlands image

 

TTW - Highlands

3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pescado Ceviche Tostada$10.00
More about TTW - Highlands
Item pic

 

Machete

3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Bandera$15.00
Includes 3 Ceviches:
Verde: Citrus Cured White Fish in tomatillo-lime
Blanco: Fresh Lemon Cured Ahi Tuna
Rojo: Citrus Shrimp in Guajillo-lime Sauce served with jicama
More about Machete
Item pic

 

Machete UNION STATION

1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Bandera$15.00
Includes 3 Ceviches:
Verde: Citrus Cured Fish in Tomatillo-lime
Blanco: Fresh Lemon Cured Ahi Tuna
Rojo: Citrus Shrimp in Guajillo-lime Sauce served with Jicama
More about Machete UNION STATION
Item pic

 

Perdida

1066 S. Gaylord, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$14.00
Snapper, cucumber, salsa macha, red onion, mango (contains peanuts)
More about Perdida
Item pic

 

Machete

2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Bandera$15.00
Includes 3 Ceviches:
Verde: Citrus Cured White Fish in Tomatillo- lime
Blanco: Fresh Lemon Cured Ahi Tuna
Rojo: Citrus Shrimp in Guajillo- Lime sauce, served with Jicama !!!
More about Machete
Restaurant banner

 

Cochino Taco Broadway

176 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$12.00
Lime cured shrimp, cucumber, red onion, pineapple, habanero peppers, avocado and fresh cilantro. Served with jicama tortillas, casamade chips and valentina.
Sorry no substitutions allowed on this item.
More about Cochino Taco Broadway
Restaurant banner

 

Margs Taco Bistro

200 Fillmore Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
Mahi Mahi marinated in fresh lime juice topped with sliced jalapeño, red onion, toasted coconut, cilantro + served on a grilled avocado
More about Margs Taco Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Enchiladas

Paninis

Pho

Chicken Sandwiches

Flan

Tuna Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston