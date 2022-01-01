Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve chai tea

Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spiced Chai Tea$3.95
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea$4.49
Local Favorite--3rd Street Chai! Delicious!
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Le French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Le French Denver

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Chai Tea$5.85
More about Le French Denver
On and Off image

 

On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte$4.20
More about On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
Consumer pic

 

Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway

1300 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHAI TEA$4.00
Spiced milk tea is a flavored tea refreshment made by brewing black tea with a blend of homemade fragrant flavors and herbs. Your choice of (Hot or Iced)
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latté$3.99
3 shots of espresso topped with chai tea, steamed milk, and foam on top.
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
Restaurant banner

 

Tikka and Grill - 6th Ave - 1120 East 6th Avenue

1120 East 6th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHAI TEA$4.00
Spiced milk tea is a flavored tea refreshment made by brewing black tea with a blend of homemade fragrant flavors and herbs. Your choice of (Hot or Iced)
More about Tikka and Grill - 6th Ave - 1120 East 6th Avenue

