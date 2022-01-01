Cheese enchiladas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
More about Cherry Cricket
Cherry Cricket
2220 Blake Street, Denver
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.00
Smothered in red sauce, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, and onion
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.99
Two Cheese filled corn tortilla enchiladas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
More about Cherry Cricket
Cherry Cricket
2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver
|Cheese & Onion Enchiladas
|$12.00
cheese & onion smothered in red sauce, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar
More about Billy's Inn
Billy's Inn
1222 Madison Street, Denver
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.00
Three corn tortillas, billy's cheese.
TOPPINGS: red enchilada sauce. billy's cheese, crema, diced white onions
ON SIDE: rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole. pico de gallo
More about Billy's Inn
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Inn
4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with blend of Mexican cheeses, smothered in enchilada sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, diced onions, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.