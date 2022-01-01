Cheese fries in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve cheese fries
Etc. Eatery - Denver
1472 S Pearl St, Denver
|Grilled Cheese, Tomato Soup, Fries
|$13.00
Ope N Bubbler
5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater
|Lobster Cheese Fries
|$14.99
Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Waffle Fries
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Fresh Curds flown in from Wisconsin, Beer Battered and Deep Fried. Served with a side of Ranch
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Cheese Fries
|$4.55
Crispy Fries served w/ a side of cheese sauce
Buona Beef
1601 19th Street, DENVER
|Cheese Fry
|$4.95
Thick Cut Fries served with a side of aged cheddar cheese sauce
The Mac Shack
5505 w 20th Ave #114, Edgewater
|Fried Mac n Cheese Bites
|$8.00
Cheddar mac and cheese battered and deep fried, crispy on the outside and cheesy goodness on the inside
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2041 S University Blvd, Denver
|Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
Adobo at First Draft - Temporary Account
1309 26th Street, Denver
|Asada Green Chile Cheese Fries
|$13.00
Adobo at First Draft
1309 26th Street, Denver
|Green Chile Cheese Fries
|$9.00