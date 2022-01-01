Chef salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chef salad
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
1116 Broadway, Denver
|Chef Salad LG
|$11.50
|Chef Salad SM
|$8.00
Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|chef salad
|$11.00
spring mix topped with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheeses, tomatoes, ccumber & croutons with choice of dressing
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Chef Salad
|$9.99
A bed of spring mix topped with Boar's Head smoked turkey, black forest ham, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, cheddar & pepper jack cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Chef Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Boiled Egg, Carrot, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Buttermilk Dill Dressing (Gluten-Free)
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Chef Salad
|$12.95
crisp romaine lettuce, ham & turkey, bacon, american & swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber & hard boiled egg
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|Chef Salad
|$9.49
A large tossed salad with ham, turkey, and provolone cheese sliced up on top.
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chef Salad
|$15.99
Cut turkey, ham, American cheese, Swiss, cucumbers, tomato, and hard boiled egg on mixed lettuce.
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
1553 Platte St #130, Denver
|Yes Chef! Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, candied pecans, avocado, diced apple, bleu cheese vinaigrette (v)(gf)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Chef Salad
|$10.95
Iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, swiss
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Chef Leslie Salad
|$10.85
Roasted Turkey, Ham & Provolone, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Romaine Lettuce & Croutons
Call
2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver
|Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Reunion Bakery brioche bun, confit chicken, anise seed, celery + romaine chiff. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
Taste of Philly - Denver
2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Chef Salad LG
|$11.99
|Chef Salad SM
|$8.99
Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top
Lou's Italian Catering
3357 Downing St, Denver
|Chef Salad - Half Tray
|$50.00
Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Boiled Egg, Carrot, Cucumber, PIckled Red Onion, Buttermilk Dill Dressing - Feeds 10 ppl