Chef salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

1116 Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad LG$11.50
Chef Salad SM$8.00
Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top
More about Taste of Philly
Main pic

 

Gunther Toody's - Northglenn

301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chef salad$11.00
spring mix topped with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheeses, tomatoes, ccumber & croutons with choice of dressing
More about Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
Coffee at The Point image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.99
A bed of spring mix topped with Boar's Head smoked turkey, black forest ham, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, cheddar & pepper jack cheese.
More about Coffee at The Point
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Boiled Egg, Carrot, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Buttermilk Dill Dressing (Gluten-Free)
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.95
crisp romaine lettuce, ham & turkey, bacon, american & swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber & hard boiled egg
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Taste of Philly image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$9.49
A large tossed salad with ham, turkey, and provolone cheese sliced up on top.
More about Taste of Philly
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$15.99
Cut turkey, ham, American cheese, Swiss, cucumbers, tomato, and hard boiled egg on mixed lettuce.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Habit Doughnut Dispensary & Carbon Cafe & Bar image

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

1553 Platte St #130, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yes Chef! Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, candied pecans, avocado, diced apple, bleu cheese vinaigrette (v)(gf)
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, swiss
More about New York Deli News
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Leslie Salad$10.85
Roasted Turkey, Ham & Provolone, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Romaine Lettuce & Croutons
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Call

2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Reunion Bakery brioche bun, confit chicken, anise seed, celery + romaine chiff. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
More about Call
Item pic

 

Taste of Philly - Denver

2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad LG$11.99
Chef Salad SM$8.99
Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top
More about Taste of Philly - Denver
Item pic

 

Lou's Italian Catering

3357 Downing St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad - Half Tray$50.00
Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Boiled Egg, Carrot, Cucumber, PIckled Red Onion, Buttermilk Dill Dressing - Feeds 10 ppl
More about Lou's Italian Catering
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$14.99
Mixed greens w/ cut turkey and ham, Swiss cheese, American cheese, cucumber, hard boiled egg and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

