Cherry pies in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve cherry pies

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maine Shack

1535 Central St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2907 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A la Carte Heart Cherry Hand Pie (Copy)$8.00
PREORDERS: Tuesday, January 31st through Friday, February 10th.
Pickup Day is Valentine's Day: Tuesday, February 14th.
More about Maine Shack
Item pic

 

Legacy Pie Co - Tennyson St.

4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cherry Hand Pie$5.25
Tart Montomercy cherry filling wrapped in our signature all-butter crust. Perfect for pie on the go!
More about Legacy Pie Co - Tennyson St.
Item pic

 

Legacy Pie Co. Wash Park - 300 E Alameda Suite A

300 East Alameda Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cherry Hand Pie$5.25
Tart Montomercy cherry filling wrapped in our signature all-butter crust. Perfect for pie on the go!
More about Legacy Pie Co. Wash Park - 300 E Alameda Suite A
Item pic

 

Olive & Finch - Cherry Creek

3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cherry Hand Pie$6.50
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
More about Olive & Finch - Cherry Creek

