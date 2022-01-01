Chicken biryani in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Spice Room - Colfax Ave
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.00
Spice Room - 38th Ave
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Biryani (Tray)
|$99.00
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.00
