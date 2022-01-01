Chicken caesar wraps in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket - Ball Park

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
Blackened grilled chicken breast, caesar salad, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, wrapped in a New Mexico red chili flour tortilla
More about Cherry Cricket - Ball Park
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper- Denver

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
The caesar with blackened chicken & sun-dried tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
More about Happy Camper- Denver
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket - Cherry Creek

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
blackened grilled chicken breast, caesar salad, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, wrapped in a new mexico red chili flour tortilla
More about Cherry Cricket - Cherry Creek
Stoney's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Bar and Grill

1111 Lincoln St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken caesar salad wrap$9.00
More about Stoney's Bar and Grill
Salt & Grinder image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options
More about Salt & Grinder
Item pic

 

Osage Cafe & Mercado

1015 Osage Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Chicken Wrap$7.00
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
More about Osage Cafe & Mercado

