Chicken caesar wraps in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Cherry Cricket - Ball Park
2220 Blake Street, Denver
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.50
Blackened grilled chicken breast, caesar salad, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, wrapped in a New Mexico red chili flour tortilla
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper- Denver
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$15.00
The caesar with blackened chicken & sun-dried tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Cherry Cricket - Cherry Creek
2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.50
blackened grilled chicken breast, caesar salad, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, wrapped in a new mexico red chili flour tortilla
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Bar and Grill
1111 Lincoln St, Denver
|Chicken caesar salad wrap
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options