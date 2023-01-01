Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Famous Philly CheeseSteak - Oneida

2200 Oneida St., Denver

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Famous Philly CheeseSteak - Oneida
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs - 7419 E Iliff Ave

7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
Chicken Cheesesteak$7.20
Grilled Chicken w/ Melted White American Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs - 7419 E Iliff Ave
Zaman Mediterranean Fresh

282 South Logan Street, Denver

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich$14.95
Spiced chicken sauteed with onions and green peppers. Topped with American cheese and served on a sandwich roll with Zaman sauce
More about Zaman Mediterranean Fresh
Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill

2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$14.49
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill

