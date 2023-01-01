Chicken cheesesteaks in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
Famous Philly CheeseSteak - Oneida
2200 Oneida St., Denver
|8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$12.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
|8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs - 7419 E Iliff Ave
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$7.20
Grilled Chicken w/ Melted White American Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings
Zaman Mediterranean Fresh
282 South Logan Street, Denver
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$14.95
Spiced chicken sauteed with onions and green peppers. Topped with American cheese and served on a sandwich roll with Zaman sauce
Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill
2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$14.49
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese