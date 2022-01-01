Chicken enchiladas in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema. comes with Mexican rice and beans
More about Bellota
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Two chicken enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$12.00
chicken, chicken, seasoned ground beef or cheese & onion smothered in red sauce, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar
More about Cherry Cricket
Restaurant banner

 

Billy's Inn

1222 Madison Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
Three corn tortillas, billy's cheese, shredded chicken.
TOPPINGS: red enchilada sauce. billy's cheese, crema, diced white onions
ON SIDE: rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole. pico de gallo
More about Billy's Inn

