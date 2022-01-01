Chicken enchiladas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.00
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema. comes with Mexican rice and beans
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.99
Two chicken enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
Cherry Cricket
2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.00
chicken, chicken, seasoned ground beef or cheese & onion smothered in red sauce, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar