Chicken fajitas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
The Watering Bowl
5411 Leetsdale Drive, Denver
|Chicken Fajita Dilla
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken - Peppers, onions mozzarella cheese and Salsa
El Jefe - 2450 West 44th
2450 West 44th, denver
|Family Chicken Fajitas
|$42.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn Bar & Grill
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Fajitas Chicken
|$16.00
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chicken Fajita Lunch Burrito
|$16.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped around chicken fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
|#20 Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$17.99
Grilled chicken fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
TTW - Highlands - 3300 W 32nd Ave
3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Chicken Fajita
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Chicken Fajita for One
|$17.99
Grilled chicken w/ sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, flour or corn tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans. Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa and sour cream will be served ON THE SIDE.
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.99
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa or sour cream ON THE SIDE.
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$17.99
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, sauteed onions and bell peppers, cheddar cheese and smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili. Served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa or sour cream ON THE SIDE.