Chicken fajitas in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

The Watering Bowl

5411 Leetsdale Drive, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Dilla$13.00
Grilled Chicken - Peppers, onions mozzarella cheese and Salsa
More about The Watering Bowl
El Jefe - 2450 West 44th

2450 West 44th, denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Family Chicken Fajitas$42.00
More about El Jefe - 2450 West 44th
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn Bar & Grill

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas Chicken$16.00
More about The Glenn Bar & Grill
BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Lunch Burrito$16.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped around chicken fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
#20 Chicken Fajita Burrito$17.99
Grilled chicken fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
TTW - Highlands - 3300 W 32nd Ave

3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$5.50
More about TTW - Highlands - 3300 W 32nd Ave
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita for One$17.99
Grilled chicken w/ sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, flour or corn tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans. Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa and sour cream will be served ON THE SIDE.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$17.99
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese and sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa or sour cream ON THE SIDE.
Chicken Fajita Burrito$17.99
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, sauteed onions and bell peppers, cheddar cheese and smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili. Served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa or sour cream ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

