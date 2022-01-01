Chicken fried steaks in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$14.00
huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
|chicken fried steak
|$13.00
huge angus steak, deep fried and topped with sausage gravy
More about The French Press
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.75
(GF) 5oz flank steak, breaded and fried served with breakfast potatoes, two eggs, and gluten free chipped beef gravy.
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|2 Eggs Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.95
