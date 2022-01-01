Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Gunther Toody's - Northglenn

301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$14.00
huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
chicken fried steak$13.00
huge angus steak, deep fried and topped with sausage gravy
More about Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$15.75
(GF) 5oz flank steak, breaded and fried served with breakfast potatoes, two eggs, and gluten free chipped beef gravy.
More about The French Press
Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Eggs Chicken Fried Steak$12.95
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$15.75
(GF) 5oz flank steak, breaded and fried served with breakfast potatoes, two eggs, and gluten free chipped beef gravy.
More about The French Press
Machete

3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Steak Tacos kids$9.00
More about Machete
Machete

2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Steak Tacos kids$9.00
1 chicken and cheese 1 steak and cheese on flour tortilla
More about Machete

