Chicken kebabs in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Grilled Chicken Kebab Platter
|$13.99
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)
|$10.00
Chicken malai tikka is a rich kabab of mughlai cuisines. This delicious, melt-in-your-mouth tender pieces of boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, and cashew cream and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven. It has a distinct flavor of green cardamom.(Gluten Free)
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Chicken Malai Kebab (Boneless)
|$10.00
Marinated in sour cream, herbs, and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven.
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)
|$10.00
