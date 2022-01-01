Chicken korma in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken korma
More about Spice Room - Colfax Ave
Spice Room - Colfax Ave
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Chicken Korma
|$17.00
The royal cream gravy cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. (Dairy Free Upon Request)
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Chicken Korma
|$17.00
The royal cream gravy cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. (Dairy Free Upon Request)