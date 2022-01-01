Chicken noodles in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Denver restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Hey Bangkok! image

NOODLES

Hey Bangkok!

301 S Pennsylvania St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Hey Bangkok!
Consumer pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUART-CHICKEN NOODLE$13.00
Delicious, home made chicken soup with noodles
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER image

 

ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER

2134 Larimer St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
D Slow Chicken Noodle Soup$18.00
rice noodle, bean sprout, bok choy, green onion medley, garlic oil
More about ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken

1300 S Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Pint$5.99
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
Chicken Noodle Cup$3.99
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
Chicken Noodle Bowl$4.99
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Item pic

 

ND streetBAR

10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BALI-STYLE CHICKEN NOODLE SOTO$15.95
jammy egg, bean sprouts, rice noodles,
crushed peanuts, sesame, sambal gfo
More about ND streetBAR
Chicken Noodle Soup image

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.25
Chicken Soup, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
More about New York Deli News
Item pic

 

ND streetBAR

1701 Wynkoop St Suite 100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BALI-STYLE CHICKEN NOODLE SOTO$15.95
jammy egg, bean sprouts, rice noodles,
crushed peanuts, sesame, sambal gfo
More about ND streetBAR
Chicken Cold Noodles (雞撕涼麵) image

NOODLES

Lao Wang Noodle House

945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver

Avg 5 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cold Noodles (雞撕涼麵)$11.95
Delicious cold noodle dish w/sesame based sauce, shredded carrots, and chicken.
More about Lao Wang Noodle House
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodles (Chow Chow)$17.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with chicken cooked in homemade tangy tomato sauce; garnished with fresh cilantro and green onions. Dairy free upon request.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

