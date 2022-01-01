Chicken noodles in Denver
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|QUART-CHICKEN NOODLE
|$13.00
Delicious, home made chicken soup with noodles
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|D Slow Chicken Noodle Soup
|$18.00
rice noodle, bean sprout, bok choy, green onion medley, garlic oil
Chook Charcoal Chicken
1300 S Pearl St, Denver
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chicken Noodle Pint
|$5.99
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
|Chicken Noodle Cup
|$3.99
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
|Chicken Noodle Bowl
|$4.99
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
ND streetBAR
10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver
|BALI-STYLE CHICKEN NOODLE SOTO
|$15.95
jammy egg, bean sprouts, rice noodles,
crushed peanuts, sesame, sambal gfo
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.25
Chicken Soup, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
ND streetBAR
1701 Wynkoop St Suite 100, Denver
|BALI-STYLE CHICKEN NOODLE SOTO
|$15.95
jammy egg, bean sprouts, rice noodles,
crushed peanuts, sesame, sambal gfo
Lao Wang Noodle House
945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver
|Chicken Cold Noodles (雞撕涼麵)
|$11.95
Delicious cold noodle dish w/sesame based sauce, shredded carrots, and chicken.