Chicken pasta in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Anthonys Pizza and Pasta - Central Park

7472 East 29th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$11.75
Spiced and breaded chicken parmesan on top of traditional Italian pasta. Baked with marinara and melted mozzarella and served with warm garlic bread.
More about Anthonys Pizza and Pasta - Central Park
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan over Pasta$19.00
Linguini ala Chitarra, Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Lou's Marinara
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Lakewood

150 S Union Blvd, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$11.75
Spiced and breaded chicken parmesan on top of traditional Italian pasta. Baked with marinara and melted mozzarella and served with warm garlic bread.
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Lakewood
SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Felese without Chicken$15.95
Our signature dish served vegetarian style.
Kid's Pasta & Chicken$7.95
Choice of pasta, choice of sauce - served with grilled chicken.
More about The Cherry Tomato
Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - 7th & Colorado

700 n colorado blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$11.75
Spiced and breaded chicken parmesan on top of traditional Italian pasta. Baked with marinara and melted mozzarella and served with warm garlic bread.
More about Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - 7th & Colorado

