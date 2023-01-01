Chicken pasta in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Anthonys Pizza and Pasta - Central Park
Anthonys Pizza and Pasta - Central Park
7472 East 29th Avenue, Denver
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$11.75
Spiced and breaded chicken parmesan on top of traditional Italian pasta. Baked with marinara and melted mozzarella and served with warm garlic bread.
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Chicken Parmesan over Pasta
|$19.00
Linguini ala Chitarra, Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Lou's Marinara
More about Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Lakewood
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - Lakewood
150 S Union Blvd, Lakewood
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$11.75
Spiced and breaded chicken parmesan on top of traditional Italian pasta. Baked with marinara and melted mozzarella and served with warm garlic bread.
More about The Cherry Tomato
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Pasta Felese without Chicken
|$15.95
Our signature dish served vegetarian style.
|Kid's Pasta & Chicken
|$7.95
Choice of pasta, choice of sauce - served with grilled chicken.