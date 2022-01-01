Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pesto sandwiches in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Denver restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato-Pesto Roasted Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Tomato pesto chicken salad, mozzarella, arugula, bacon, lemon-garlic aioli, toasted sourdough. Fries.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Fire Braised Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.49
Chicken Pesto, marinara, roasted red peppers, red onion and fresh mozzarella cheese
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
Mead St Provisions image

 

Mead St Provisions - Highlands Square

3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Mead St Provisions - Highlands Square
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fire Braised Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.49
Chicken Pesto, marinara, roasted red peppers, red onion and fresh mozzarella cheese
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
On and Off image

 

On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Chicken / Basil pesto / Swiss / Tomato / Arugula / Black olive / On Brioche
1/2 Pesto Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken / Basil pesto / Provolone / Tomato / Arugula / Black olive / On Brioche
More about On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
Sloan's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sloan's Bar & Grill

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Pesto Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill

