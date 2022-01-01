Chicken pesto sandwiches in Denver
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Tomato-Pesto Roasted Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Tomato pesto chicken salad, mozzarella, arugula, bacon, lemon-garlic aioli, toasted sourdough. Fries.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Fire Braised Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$13.49
Chicken Pesto, marinara, roasted red peppers, red onion and fresh mozzarella cheese
Mead St Provisions - Highlands Square
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - Federal Heights
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Fire Braised Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$13.49
Chicken Pesto, marinara, roasted red peppers, red onion and fresh mozzarella cheese
On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Chicken / Basil pesto / Swiss / Tomato / Arugula / Black olive / On Brioche
|1/2 Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken / Basil pesto / Provolone / Tomato / Arugula / Black olive / On Brioche