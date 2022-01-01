Chicken piccata in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Chicken Piccata
|$21.00
linguine pasta, white wine cream sauce, lemon, shallots, garlic, capers,grana padano, parsley
The Cherry Tomato
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Chicken Piccata
|$22.95
Tender chicken breast sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, and whited wine.
Abrusci's Fire and Vine
2200 Youngfield St., Lakewood
|Chicken Piccata
|$19.50