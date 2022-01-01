Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve chicken piccata

d81332d0-8405-4f37-9a63-56d09e3a7ef4 image

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$21.00
linguine pasta, white wine cream sauce, lemon, shallots, garlic, capers,grana padano, parsley
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$22.95
Tender chicken breast sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, and whited wine.
More about The Cherry Tomato
Consumer pic

 

Abrusci's Fire and Vine

2200 Youngfield St., Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Piccata$19.50
More about Abrusci's Fire and Vine
Item pic

 

Lou's Italian Catering

3357 Downing St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata - Half Tray$65.00
Chicken Breast, Capers, White Wine, Lemon, Thyme - Feeds 10 ppl
More about Lou's Italian Catering

