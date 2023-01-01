Chicken rolls in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Swing Thai - Colorado Blvd
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Swing Thai - Colorado Blvd
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Chicken Spring Roll (GF)
|$3.50
More about SliceWorks-Thornton
SliceWorks-Thornton
3995 E 120th Ave, Thornton
|Chicken Roll
|$8.00
Chicken parmigiana, wrapped in dough and baked to perfection
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|small, Chicken shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)
|$10.00
|regular, Chicken shoyu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)
|$17.00
|regular, spicy chicken shoyu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)
|$18.00