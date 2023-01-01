Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Swing Thai image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Swing Thai - Colorado Blvd

845 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Avg 3.8 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Spring Roll (GF)$3.50
More about Swing Thai - Colorado Blvd
Consumer pic

 

SliceWorks-Thornton

3995 E 120th Ave, Thornton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Roll$8.00
Chicken parmigiana, wrapped in dough and baked to perfection
More about SliceWorks-Thornton
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
small, Chicken shoyu ramen $11 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$10.00
regular, Chicken shoyu ramen $16 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$17.00
regular, spicy chicken shoyu ramen $17 + *additional price of sushi roll (20% off)$18.00
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Consumer pic

 

Pho & Bar

1600 East 17th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Fresh Roll$9.95
More about Pho & Bar
Swing Thai image

 

Swing Thai - Tennyson

4370 Tennyson St, Denver

Avg 3.5 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Spring Roll$3.50
More about Swing Thai - Tennyson

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Greek Salad

Eggplant Parm

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Yakisoba

Shrimp Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Veggie Burritos

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston