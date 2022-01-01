Chicken salad in Denver

Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
Raspberry Chicken Salad image

 

Postino 9CO

830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
02427a6d-39a1-4ef7-beb8-89b60feceb53 image

 

Bistro Georgette

3200 Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
4. Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped Fresh Romaine with crunchy Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar dressing. Served with a Grilled Lemon Wedge
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Chicken Salad$16.00
Half of a Bone-in Roast Chicken, Arugala, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, & Toasted Almond Slices. Tossed in a Honey Lime Vinaigrette
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad 8oz$6.00
Raspberry Chicken Salad image

 

Postino LoHi

2715 17th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Raspberry Chicken Salad image

 

Postino Broadway

145 North Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Fox Run Cafe image

 

Fox Run Cafe

3550 East Colfax, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$13.00
house bun, roasted tomato, pickles, bibb lettuce, choice of chips or slaw
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad 8oz$6.00
Dimestore Delibar image

SANDWICHES

Dimestore Delibar

1575 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED CHICKEN SALAD DIMEROLL$13.75
House Smoked Free Range Chicken Salad, Swiss, Arugula. Served Dimeroll Style (Rolled in Toasted Focaccia)
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Call

2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Reunion Bakery brioche bun, confit chicken, anise seed, celery + romaine chiff. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken Salad image

 

Lunchboxx

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken Salad$13.00
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Tossed in a Lemon Herb Dressing, Fresh Sliced Cucumbers, Butter Lettuce, on Toasted Sourdough.
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Chicken Salad$13.00
Spring mix, corn, candied walnuts, green onions, goat cheese, dates, tomatoes, corn bread croutons, roasted chicken and champagne vinaigrette.
