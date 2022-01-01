Chicken salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken salad
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
|Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|4. Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Fresh Romaine with crunchy Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar dressing. Served with a Grilled Lemon Wedge
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Roast Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Half of a Bone-in Roast Chicken, Arugala, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, & Toasted Almond Slices. Tossed in a Honey Lime Vinaigrette
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Chicken Salad 8oz
|$6.00
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
145 North Broadway, Denver
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
3550 East Colfax, Denver
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.00
house bun, roasted tomato, pickles, bibb lettuce, choice of chips or slaw
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Salad 8oz
|$6.00
1575 Boulder St., Denver
|SMOKED CHICKEN SALAD DIMEROLL
|$13.75
House Smoked Free Range Chicken Salad, Swiss, Arugula. Served Dimeroll Style (Rolled in Toasted Focaccia)
2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver
|Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Reunion Bakery brioche bun, confit chicken, anise seed, celery + romaine chiff. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
2669 Larimer St, Denver
|Herbed Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Tossed in a Lemon Herb Dressing, Fresh Sliced Cucumbers, Butter Lettuce, on Toasted Sourdough.