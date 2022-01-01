Chicken salad sandwiches in Denver
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH RYE
|$13.00
Freshly made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on seeded rye bread
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Choice of Füdmill Potato Bun or Füdmill Croissant, Seared Chicken, Red Onion, Carrot & Celery, Tomato, Arugula, Side Salad (cgf) (nf)
Chook Charcoal Chicken
1300 S Pearl St, Denver
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.
Fox Run Cafe
3550 East Colfax, Denver
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.00
house bun, roasted tomato, pickles, bibb lettuce, choice of chips or slaw
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
6-7 oz All White Meat Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Savory Spice Turmeric Curry Blend, spring mix, tomato, and English cucumber on White or Wheat baguette.
Call
2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver
|Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Reunion Bakery brioche bun, confit chicken, anise seed, celery + romaine chiff. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Bake Shop Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
House made chicken salad with walnuts, pine nuts and golden raisins tossed in a yogurt mayo tarragon dressing
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.50
Homemade and chicken salad / Swiss / Lettuce / Tomato / Red onion / On Rye
Lucky Bird
5505 West 20th Ave, Edgewater
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.50
Crispy or roasted chicken, pepitas, cranberries, scallions, slaw, tomato, cheddar, tortilla.