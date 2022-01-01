Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Denver

Denver restaurants
  Denver
  Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Denver restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH RYE$13.00
Freshly made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on seeded rye bread
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Choice of Füdmill Potato Bun or Füdmill Croissant, Seared Chicken, Red Onion, Carrot & Celery, Tomato, Arugula, Side Salad (cgf) (nf)
More about D Bar Denver
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken

1300 S Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken
Fox Run Cafe image

 

Fox Run Cafe

3550 East Colfax, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$13.00
house bun, roasted tomato, pickles, bibb lettuce, choice of chips or slaw
More about Fox Run Cafe
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
6-7 oz All White Meat Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
More about New York Deli News
Item pic

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Savory Spice Turmeric Curry Blend, spring mix, tomato, and English cucumber on White or Wheat baguette.
More about Babe's Tea Room
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Call

2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Reunion Bakery brioche bun, confit chicken, anise seed, celery + romaine chiff. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
More about Call
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Bake Shop Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
House made chicken salad with walnuts, pine nuts and golden raisins tossed in a yogurt mayo tarragon dressing
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
On and Off image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.50
Homemade and chicken salad / Swiss / Lettuce / Tomato / Red onion / On Rye
More about On and Off
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Bird

5505 West 20th Ave, Edgewater

Avg 4.4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.50
Crispy or roasted chicken, pepitas, cranberries, scallions, slaw, tomato, cheddar, tortilla.
More about Lucky Bird
Stoney's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Bar & Grill

1111 Lincoln St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken caesar salad wrap$9.00
More about Stoney's Bar & Grill

