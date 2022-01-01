Chicken tikka in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken tikka
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Kids’ Chicken Tikka Masala
|$10.00
Chicken tikka simmered in a creamy tomato, butter sauce flavoured with dry fenugreek leaves
|Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)
|$10.00
Chicken malai tikka is a rich kabab of mughlai cuisines. This delicious, melt-in-your-mouth tender pieces of boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, and cashew cream and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven. It has a distinct flavor of green cardamom.(Gluten Free)
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$19.00
Chicken breast’s pieces Simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|KIDS CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$7.00
Chicken breast's pieces stewed in a rich tomato; butter sauce flavored with fenugreek leaves.
(Dairy free upon request )
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Tikka Masala (Tray)
|$125.00
Chicken breast's pieces Simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
|Chicken Tikka (Boneless Tandoori)
|$21.00
Not to be confused with Chicken Tikka Masala, boneless chicken marinated in homemade tandoori sauce and a variety of spices. Cooked in tandoor (clay oven) on a skewer and served with grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. It is gluten free.
An authentic way to enjoy chicken tikka is with homemade naan breads.
|Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)
|$10.00
Chicken malai tikka is a rich kabab of mughlai cuisines. This delicious, melt-in-your-mouth tender pieces of boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, and cashew cream and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven. It has a distinct flavor of green cardamom.(Gluten Free)